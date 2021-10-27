MARKET NEWS

Muhurat Picks | AnandRathi betting on these 6 stocks this Diwali

IT players, pharma and steel companies are among AnandRathi's Muhurat 2021 picks

Rakesh Patil
October 27, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
sensex
Samvat 2077 gave bumper returns to the investors as the Sensex and the Nifty rose over 40 percent. The benchmark indices have gained more than 25 percent in 2021. Here are the top picks by Anand Rathi for investors to bet on this Diwali that marks the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu accounting year.
Infosys | Target: Rs 2,000 | The company benefits from its strong presence across varied industries and markets. The company has stepped up its hiring program. With a strong start to the financial year, good deal momentum in Q2, a robust pipeline, the company is increasing its annual revenue guidance from 14% - 16% previously to 16.5% to 17.5% in constant currency. Operating margin guidance remains the same, 22% to 24%.
Hindalco Industries | Target: Rs 578 | The company remains on its guided strategy with deleveraging underway and overall operations getting stronger by each passing period. The valuations are still not stretched considering the solid operational performance and ongoing balance sheet deleveraging together with strong opportunities for pursuing growth capex at a comfortable leverage position.
Coforge | Target: Rs 6,465 | The order book for the next 12 months stood at USD 560mn (+20.4% YoY). Robust deal pipeline along with strong deal wins momentum and particularly consistency in large deal wins, value creation from SLK Global acquisition and strong FY22 guidance from management.
Indo Count Industries | Target: Rs 334 | An uptick in the demand for home textile is seen owing to various factors like China+1 strategy, US Ban of Xinjiang cotton, strong demand in value added categories such as health and hygiene. Appropriate Product Mix, Government incentives (RoSCTL, RoDTEP) will aid in strengthening margins.
Rossari Biotech | Target: Rs 1,840 | The company’s newly commissioned Dahej unit ram-up is also going as planned. The company is initially targeting asset turnover of about 4-5x this fiscal year while post stabilisation it could reach 5-6x. In terms of strategy, management continues to focus on leveraging its R&D capability and introducing new business lines within core chemistries.
Vardhman Special Steels | Target: Rs 350 | Expansion of capacity from 2,00,000 MT per annum to 2,80,000 MT per annum of rolled products. Increase in utilisation levels and strategic partnership with Aichi Steel Corp. (Toyota Group subsidiary) augurs well in long term for the company.
