Muhurat Picks | AnandRathi betting on these 6 stocks this Diwali

Samvat 2077 gave bumper returns to the investors as the Sensex and the Nifty rose over 40 percent. The benchmark indices have gained more than 25 percent in 2021. Here are the top picks by Anand Rathi for investors to bet on this Diwali that marks the beginning of Samvat 2078, the Hindu accounting year.

Infosys | Target: Rs 2,000 | The company benefits from its strong presence across varied industries and markets. The company has stepped up its hiring programme. With a strong start to the financial year, good deal momentum in Q2, a robust pipeline, the company is increasing its annual revenue guidance from 14-16% to 16.5-17.5% in constant currency. Operating margin guidance remains the same—22-24%.

Hindalco Industries | Target: Rs 578 | The company remains on its guided strategy with deleveraging underway and overall operations getting stronger by each passing period. The valuations are still not stretched considering the solid operational performance and ongoing balance sheet deleveraging together with strong opportunities for pursuing growth capex at a comfortable leverage position.

Coforge | Target: Rs 6,465 | The order book for the next 12 months stands at $560 million (+20.4% YoY). Robust deal pipeline along with strong deal wins momentum and consistency in large deal wins, value creation from SLK Global acquisition and strong FY22 guidance from management augur well.

Indo Count Industries | Target: Rs 334 | An uptick in the demand for home textile is seen owing to various factors like China+1 strategy, US ban on Xinjiang cotton, strong demand in value-added categories such as health and hygiene. Appropriate product mix and government incentives (RoSCTL, RoDTEP) will aid in strengthening margins.

Rossari Biotech | Target: Rs 1,840 | The company’s newly commissioned Dahej unit ramp-up is going as planned. The company is initially targeting asset turnover of about 4-5x this fiscal year, while post stabilisation, it could reach 5-6x. In terms of strategy, management continues to focus on leveraging its R&D capability and introducing new business lines within core chemistries.