1/11 The benchmark indices may be flirting with record highs but the Indian market crossed a milestone on June 13 when MRF became the first Indian stock to hit the Rs 1 lakh mark when it opened a percent higher at Rs, 1,00,050 on the NSE. Here's a list of the 10 highest priced stocks in the Indian market:

2/11 MRF is engaged in manufacturing, distribution and sale of tyres for various kinds of vehicles. It has diverse business interests, which also include pretreads, paint and coats and toys. The company manufactures tyres for passenger cars, two-wheelers, trucks as well as tubes and flaps. The share price has underperformed the Nifty on 5-year return basis, however, outperformed on 10 and 15 year basis.

3/11 Honeywell Automation share price has outperformed the Nifty on 5, 10 and 15-year return basis. The company provides integrated automation and software solutions to improve productivity, enhance comfort and ensure safety and security of homes and business premises. The products & services offered by the company include refining, oil and gas, pulp, paper & printing, power generation, power transmission & distribution, chemicals & life sciences, petrochemicals, and metals, minerals and mining.

4/11 Page Industries is a exclusive licencees of Jockey International Inc (USA) for the manufacture and distribution of the Jockey brand innerwear/leisurewear for men and women in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE. The company is also the exclusive licencee of Speedo International Ltd for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India. The stock price has underperformed the Nifty on a 5-year return basis.

5/11 3M India produces thousands of imaginative products and is a leader in scores of markets - from healthcare and highway safety to office products and abrasives and adhesives. The share price has underperformed the Nifty on a 5-year return basis.

6/11 Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in North India and also in power. The share price has outperformed the Nifty on 10 and 15-year return basis.

7/11 Nestle India share price has outshone the Nifty on 5, 10, and 15-year return basis. The company is the Indian subsidiary of Nestle, which is a Swiss multinational company. The company's products include food, beverages, chocolate, and confectioneries.

8/11 Abbott India is a healthcare company offering high-quality trusted medicines in multiple therapeutic categories such as women's health, gastroenterology, cardiology, metabolic disorders and primary care. On 5, 10 and 15 years return basis, the stock has outperformed the Nifty.

9/11 Bosch is India's largest auto component manufacturer and also in the business activities of automotive products. On a 15-year basis, the stock has performed inline with Nifty, while remained underperformer on 5 and 10 years basis.

10/11 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the feminine care and healthcare businesses. The stock price has underperformed the Nifty on a 5-year basis.