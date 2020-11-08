Movers & Shakers | Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

HPCL | The stock price gained over 9 percent after the company's Q2 FY21 standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,477.4 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue, however, declined 14.9 percent YoY to Rs 51,773.3 crore for the quarter against Rs 60,868.4 crore in the previous year's same quarter. The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 59,127.31 crore against Rs 65,237.24 crore YoY. The company's board approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2 500 crore and at a price not exceeding Rs 250 per equity share, payable in cash, from its shareholders / beneficial owners from the open market. CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from sell and raised the target price to Rs 225 from Rs 180 per share.