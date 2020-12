The Indian equities are in a structural bull market, experts say, and the coming year is also expected to augur well for the equities. Experts said Nifty has to cross its earlier record high of 13,777 to break the current consolidation. The BSE Sensex rose 12.85 points to 46,973.54, while the Nifty50 was down 11.30 points at 13,749.25 during the week after an 18 percent rally of previous seven consecutive weeks. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Birlasoft | The stock jumped over 28 percent last week after mutual funds raised stakes in the technology consultant firm. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and Invesco Mutual Fund acquired a 0.7 percent stake each in Birlasoft at Rs 205.15 apiece, according to data available on the exchanges. Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking however suggests booking profits on existing longs and take some money off the table. As the momentum readings are in the overbought zone and the stock is near to the mentioned resistance, it is advisable to book profits, he said.

Firstsource Solutions | The share price gained over 16 percent after the company announced that the firm has acquired PatientMatters, a healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions provider. Firstsource plans to consolidate its Healthcare Provider brands MedAssist and PatientMatters, under its enterprise umbrella. The move reflects the unified value proposition offered across all Firstsource solutions and services and reinforces the company’s brand as a global BPM leader, it said.

Vedanta | The stock price added 11 percent after 19.1 crore shares (5.1 percent equity) of the company worth Rs 3,042 crore changed hands via block deals on the BSE and NSE, reported CNBC-TV18. As per the report, Vedanta Resources would buy close to a 4.9 percent stake in the Indian arm through block deals. The promoter fixed the price at Rs 150-160 apiece. This will raise promotors' stake in the company to 55.04 percent from 50.14 percent. As per SEBI norms, promoters holding more than 25 percent but less than 75 percent are allowed to acquire up to 5 percent a year through such creeping acquisition.

Wipro | The stock was up 7 percent after the IT major said its up to Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021. The Mumbai-based company's buyback offer commenced on December 18 and is slated to close on January 1, 2021. Wipro said it has signed a USD 700 million deal with Metro AG that will see over 1,300 staff of the German wholesaler move to the Indian firm.

BEML | The share gained over 11 percent after report of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) will take forward the process of strategic sale of several public sector undertakings (PSUs) including BEML. The core group of secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) is to meet on December 28 to finalise the sale of defence PSU BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, sources said.

Jubilant Life Sciences | The stock was up over 9 percent after the NCLT Allahabad bench approved its composite scheme of arrangement. The company stated that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench (‘NCLT’) has, by its Order dated December 23, 2020, sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 amongst HSB Corporate Consultants Private Limited, Jubilant Stock Holding Private Limited, SSB Consultants & Management Services Private Limited, JCPL Life Science Ventures and Holdings Private Limited, JSPL Life Science Services and Holdings Private Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited and Jubilant Ingrevia Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, it said in an exchange filing.

eClerx Services | The share price added 9 percent last week after the company announced its acquisition of Eclipse Global Holdings LLC, (Personiv), an Austin, Texas-headquartered business process management and services company focused in the outsourced accounting space.

Dish TV | The stock was up 6 percent last week. The Cabinet approved proposal for revision of guidelines for obtaining license for providing D2H services in the country, as per PIB. The license is to be provided for 20 years instead of 10 years. DTH license fee has been revised to 8 percent of AGR from 10 percent earlier. The company said it has received a demand notice from the government for payment of Rs 4,164.05 crore, which includes licence fee and interest.

Bharat Forge | The stock price ended in the red last week, down over 5 percent after Germany's national competition regulator – Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) - announced the fines on Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, and Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH in connection with two separate proceedings. “The investigation in the above two matters pertained to the period between 2004 and 2018 and was initiated by FCO against several companies in Germany. Our German subsidiaries were among many such companies," said a statement from Bharat Forge.