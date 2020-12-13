Movers & Shakers | Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Nifty50 rallied by about 2 percent for the week ended December 11. For time being, traders should remain neutral and look to short only on a close below 13,400 levels, experts say. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most in the past week:

Yes Bank | The stock gained over 26 percent last week. Brickwork Ratings upgraded rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) to BWR BB+/ Stable. “The rating upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base, and experienced board members. The bank has a strong shareholder base with State Bank of India holding a 30 percent stake as of September 30, 2020 and the bank has an experienced board of directors with Prashant Kumar as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO),” Brickwork Ratings said. The Bank said the loan repayments performance by its retail and small business borrowers has been better than expected, and only Rs 300 crore of the Rs 60,000-crore book has applied for the COVID-19-related loan restructuring scheme.

SpiceJet | The share price was up over 18 percent after the company along with Snowman Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the vaccines across the country and internationally, Snowman said in a statement.

Indian Bank | The share price added over 17 percent after the state-owned raised Rs 1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The AT1 bond sale is part of the bank’s proposed Rs 5,000 crore capital raising plan in the next three quarters, as approved by its board.

Canara Bank | The stock gained 12 percent after the bank raised Rs 2,000 crore equity capital by issuing over 19 crore shares to eligible investors. Life Insurance Corporation of India emerged as the largest investor in the bank's qualified institutional placement issue. The subcommittee of the board at its meeting held today, approved allotment of 19,32,36,714 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC AMC | The share was up 10 percent last week. Financial firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) from even-weight (EW) to over-weight (OW), raising the target price by 40 percent to Rs 3,130 from Rs 2,235. "We forecast EPS growth of 20 percent in FY22and 18 percent in FY23. Thus, we arrive at our price target of Rs 3,130," said Morgan Stanley. "Our bull case scenario value of Rs 5,215 implies 103 percent upside. It assumes an EPS CAGR of 24 percent (F20-23e) and a target P/E multiple of 45 times (peak valuation multiple has been 57 times)."

ITC | The stock price added 9 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'neutral'. The global research firm has upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform and has also raised the target to Rs 255 from Rs 200 per share. The research firm is of the view that FMCG is on the path to acceptable margin with FY21 margin likely at 9 percent. It sees 12 percent margin in the next 5 years.

Godrej Properties | The share price was up 8 percent hitting record high in the week gone by after the Mumbai-based real estate developer said it will develop a residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru. "The company has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations," Godrej Properties said in a press release.

ONGC | The stock gained over 7 percent on the back of sharp rally in crude oil prices. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, citing a higher probability of recovery in average selling prices, improved outlook on domestic production and upside in refining associates post closures. The global financial services provider upgraded ONGC stock to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal weight’ and raised its price target to Rs 115 from Rs 84.

KRBL The stock price shed over 9 percent after the company was named in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to aircraft manufacturer Embrarer. ED had filed chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to a UPA-era defence deal with aircraft manufacturer Embraer. It has also named Brazil Interdev Aviation Services Pte Ltd, Anoop Kumar Gupta director of KRBL, Anurag Potdar and others.