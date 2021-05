Benchmark indices ended 2 percent higher in the week ended April 30 on the back of decent earnings performance from the Indian Inc. The BSE Sensex added 903.91 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 48,782.36 and while the Nifty50 rose 289.75 points, or 2 percent, to end at 14,631.1 levels.

Britannia Industries | Britannia Industries' share price shed more than 5 percent as the company reported a 3.3 percent fall in the consolidated profit at Rs 360.1 crore compared to Rs 372.3 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,130.7 crore in Q4FY21.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | The share price fell 3 percent despite the company posting a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, the life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period. HDFC Life sold about 9.8 lakh new individual policies in the quarter, registering a YoY growth of 10 percent in FY21.

Bajaj Finance | The share rose 17 percent after the company reported a 42 percent YoY increase in the March quarter profit at Rs 1,347 crore versus Rs 948.1 crore. Gross NPA declined to 1.79 percent and net NPA also dropped to 0.75 percent. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 for FY21.

Bajaj Finserv | Bajaj Finserv share price added 11 percent after it reported a five-fold jump in the March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 979 crore against Rs 194 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a 15.7 percent growth in the topline at Rs 15,387 crore.

IndusInd Bank | The share price rose 9 percent as the private lender reported a 190.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) spike in its standalone net profit at Rs 875.95 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Net interest income (NII) grew by 9.4 percent to Rs 3,534.61 crore for the quarter against Rs 3,231.19 crore.

Axis Bank | The share price rose 6 percent after the private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,677 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against loss a of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew 11 percent to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 6,807.7 crore in Q4FY20. Its deposits grew by 10 percent. The gross non-performing assets increased to 3.70 percent and net NPA climbed to 1.05 percent.

ICICI Bank | ICICI Bank share price added 5 percent as private sector lender clocked a 260.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Net interest income grew by 16.9 percent to Rs 10,431.13 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 8,926.9 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Company | The share price surged 18 percent after the company reported around a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.90 crore from Rs 4,104.71 crore.

Mastek | The share price jumped 19 percent after the company posted a 94.4 percent YoY jump in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 75.7 crore against Rs 38.9 crore, while revenue rose 43.5 percent at Rs 483.2 crore against Rs 336.7 crore.