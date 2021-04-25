Movers & Shakers | Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

The BSE Sensex fell 953.58 points, or 1.95 percent, to close the week at 47,878.45, and the Nifty50 declined 276.50 points, or 1.89 percent, to 14,341.35, while the broader market outperformed frontliners. The BSE Midcap index was down 1 percent and Smallcap index dipped 0.06 percent. Experts feel the nervousness among traders may continue, while the stock-specific action may be seen given the ongoing March quarter earnings. 10 stocks that moved the most in the week gone by:

Cadila Healthcare | The stock jumped over 16 percent in the week gone by after it said Zydus Cadila has received emergency use approval from DCGI for the use of ‘Virafin’, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN) in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

Wipro | The scrip was up over 13 percent after the IT major reported a 0.1 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,972.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

Tata Elxsi | The stock price gained 12 percent after the company's net profit surged 40 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The company said its net profit has increased to Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 82.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Balrampur Chini | The scrip added 12 percent after the government's policy on the ethanol blending program and its efforts to ensure sugarcane farmers are paid without significant arrears.

Dilip Buildcon | The share was up over 8 percent in the week gone by. Dilip Buildcon launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares on April 20, 2021 at a floor price of Rs 568.41.

Wockhardt | The stock price added 13 percent in the week gone by. The company said it will raise up to Rs 150 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Glenmark Pharma | The share price was up over 9 percent after Glenmark Life Sciences, the API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) vertical, filed a DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for its IPO. The firm intends to raise up to Rs 1,160 crores.

Tata Steel BSL | The stock price gained 7 percent after the company posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.