Movers & Shakers | Top 10 Stocks That Moved The Most Last Week

December 4 will go down in history as a remarkable day as the market barometer Sensex breached the 45,000-mark for the first time. The Nifty50 formed a bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts, as closing was higher than opening levels. It gained 2.2 percent for the week. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Adani Power | The stock surged over 55 percent last week. The company won short-term contracts for supply of 6,100 megawatt (MW) of electricity in auctions held by the Punjab government for procuring a total of 7,000 MW. The private sector transmission entity acquired Alipurduar Transmission Limited from Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. (KPTL) for an enterprise value of Rs 1,300 crore.

Tata Chemicals | The stock price was up 28 percent after Promoter Tata Sons acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in Tata Chemicals via open market transaction. Tata Sons bought 18,07,245 equity shares in Tata Chemicals at Rs 420.92 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges. Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management is of the view that the stock has seen consolidation for 3 years between Rs 340 and Rs 240 odd levels. Immediate resistance for the stock is seen at Rs 440 levels, and crossing above it, stock can rally towards Rs 465, Rs 500 levels.

SpiceJet | The share price gained over 26 percent after the government said that airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80 percent of their pre-COVID capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70 percent, in a further relaxation of restrictions for the sector hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steel Authority of India | The stock was up 18 percent. The company reported a 7 percent growth in its crude steel production during November 2020. Production stood at 1.417 million tonnes in November 2020 compared to 1.328 mt in November 2019.

GAIL India | The share price gained over 16 percent after oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) notified regulations for unified gas transmission tariff structure. The tariffs will be applicable based on two zone structure related to distance from source of gas.

Tata Power | The stock was up 15 percent after the company received letter of intent (LOI) for Odisha’s WESCO and SOUTHCO power distribution utilities (discoms). Tata Power has received the Letter of Intent from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in Odisha’s five circles of WESCO and six circles of SOUTHCO, a company statement said.

Phoenix Mills | The stock price added 13 percent last week after Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has entered into an agreement with the company and its subsidiaries to set up a strategic retail-led mixed-use properties development platform in the country. CLSA has retained buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 872 from Rs 790 per share. The research firm is of the view that at a cap rate of 6.6 percent, GIC deal is accretive by Rs 82 per share.

ONGC | The share price gained 12 percent last week. ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of ONGC, has made a "significant" oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia. OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well 'Indico-2' in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, the company said in a statement.

Cadila Healthcare | The stock rose over 11 percent on reports the drugmaker is expected to introduce its COVID-19 vaccine by March next year if all goes well, according to media reports. The drug firm Zydus Cadila said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to start phase 3 clinical trials with its biological therapy PegiHep in COVID-19 patients. In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the DCGI to start the phase 3 clinical trials in COVID-19 patients with its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b or PegiHep.