Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most this week

Aarti Drugs | The stock surged over 48 percent for the week after the Board of Directors approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 20, 2020, have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, the company said in an exchange filing.