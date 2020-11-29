Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

DHFL | The share price gained 27 percent after media reports suggested that lenders to the company are seeking fresh bids and the company's committee of creditors (CoC) may vote on November 25 to decide on it. Weeks ago, media reports quoted suitors for the non-banking finance company raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company. posted a net loss of Rs 2,122.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as compared with a net loss of Rs 6,640.62 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. It had posted a profit of Rs 70 crore in the first quarter. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,204.81 crore from Rs 2,106.74 crore, the company said.