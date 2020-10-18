Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Vedanta | The stock was down 22 percent after billionaire Anil Agarwal-backed firm's delisting offer was deemed to have failed. Accordingly, equity shares of the company and those tendered by the shareholders in the delisting offer will continue to remain listed on the exchanges. Promoters of the metal major required 134.1 crore shares to successfully delist from the exchanges. However, their five-day reverse book building process that ended on October 9 evening saw only 125.47 crore confirmed bids. As per the demand schedule released by the BSE, about 12.32 crore shares tendered are yet to be confirmed.