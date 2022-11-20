Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

After a run-up in previous four weeks, Indian equity benchmarks settled marginally lower for the week ended November 18 amid a lack of domestic triggers. The BSE Sensex was down more than 100 points to 61,663, and the Nifty50 fell over 40 points to 18,308, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 1.5 percent and 1 percent respectively.

One97 Communications | CMP: Rs 547 | The stock price declined over 13 percent in the week gone by. SoftBank divested 4.5 percent stake in Paytm's parent One97 Communications for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction. Earlier this month, the lock-in period ended for the pre-offer investors that had invested in Paytm, which was listed on the bourses in November last year. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd sold a total of 2,93,50,000 shares, amounting to 4.5 per cent stake in the company. SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is a subsidiary of Softbank. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 555.67 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,630.89 crore.

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) | CMP: Rs 192.40 | The stock price declined over 7 percent in the week gone by. Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, worth $125 million or Rs 1,000 crore, CNBC Awaaz reported on November 17. The report comes days after the lock-in expiry for pre-IPO investors in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer ended. The block deal involves TPG Capital as the seller, the news channel reported, adding that the deal offers a discount of up to 0.5 percent on the current market price. The lock-in period for Nykaa shares expired on November 10. During the lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 67.15 | The scrip shed over 7 percent during the week ended November 18 as the company's co-founder Mohit Gupta quit after a four-and-half-year stint, marking the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo also resigned earlier this, week while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, announced that he had left the company a week back. Zomato’s net loss for Q2 narrowed to Rs 250.8 crore against Rs 434.9 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations zoomed 62.20 percent to Rs 1,661.3 crore.

Deepak Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 767.35 | The stock was down over 12 percent last week. The unseasonal and excessive rains impacted the chemical as well as fertilizer sector with a little shift this time, said Shailesh C Mehta, CMD at Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemical Corporation. However, he believes that this should even out by the end of the year. Mehta was referring to the seasonally weak quarter for the chemical segments. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation's consolidated net profit surged 195 percent to Rs 275.59 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 93.33 crore registered in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 51.7 percent YoY to Rs 2719.32 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 1793.01 crore posted in the same period last year.

Metropolis Healthcare | CMP: Rs 1445.85 | The stock slipped over 9 percent last week. The Income Tax (I-T) Department's investigation arm conducted searches at the Mumbai office of Metropolis Path Lab, sources told CNBC-Tv18 on November 16. Metropolis Healthcare runs one of the largest pathology lab chains in India. The stock plunged more than 5 percent in the intra-day trading on reports of the I-T searches.

Aster DM Healthcare | CMP: Rs 221.70 | The stock price shed 9 percent after the company reported a 57% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 46.2 crore for Q2FY23, impacted by operating and margin performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 2,816 crore, up 12% from the year-ago period. EBIDTA fell 7% to Rs 318.9 crore and the margin slipped 240 bps to 11.3% YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 63.20 | The scrip jumped over 23 percent last week. The company announced securing multiple orders. RVNL announced on November 11 that the company has been declared successful bidder in an International project in Maldives named as Development of UTF (Uthuru Thila Falhu- Island) Harbour. This is a strategic project of Government of India and the estimated project cost is Rs 1544.60 crore.

Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 323.40 | The scrip added 9 percent in the week gone by. Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm, on November 16, announced a second interim dividend of around Rs 6,500 crore to its shareholders, according to an exchange filing. The firm said its board approved a dividend of Rs 15.50 a share or 775 percent for the financial year 2022-23. It fixed the record date for the dividend as November 24.

Kirloskar Oil | CMP: Rs 356.85 | The stock surged over 23 percent after the company’s net profit nearly doubled to Rs 82.50 crore against Rs 41.7 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations grew 23 percent to Rs 1,228 crore from Rs 1,001 crore in the year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin improved 500 bps year-on-year and 20 bps sequentially to 14.7 percent.