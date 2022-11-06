Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

BSE Sensex added 990.51 points or 1.65 percent to end at 60,950.36 last week, while the Nifty50 gained 330.35 points or 1.86 percent to close at 18,117.15 levels. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Metal index gaining 7.5 percent and Nifty Pharma, PSU Bank, and Oil & Gas indices rising nearly 3 percent each.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 228 | The stock price declined over 14 percent in the week gone by. The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 209 crore for the September quarter against a loss of Rs 3,008 crore a year ago, far below Street expectations. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter to seven percent from eight percent. Asset quality showed very little improvement with gross net performing assets (NPA) at 7.2 percent versus 7.3 percent a quarter ago and net NPA flat at 1.9 percent. With slippages during the quarter in review at Rs 3,954 crore, analysts expect credit costs, which stood at 5.3 percent as against 2.7 percent in the June quarter, to remain high. With a buy call on the stock, Bank of America Securities has cut its target price to Rs 355 per share. It has lowered earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 20-30 percent on lower NIMs and higher provisions. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has trimmed target price on the stock to Rs 330 from Rs 360. It expects credit costs to moderate in the second half of this fiscal but has cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 9-19 percent.

LIC Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 372.35 | The share price shed over 11 percent after the firm clocked its worst fall in over two years. Market participants seem to be disappointed with the 23 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore, with the stock sinking for a fourth day on heavy volumes. The pure-play mortgage lender, a subsidiary of the country's largest insurer LIC, said its net interest income for the quarter declined marginally by 80 basis points to Rs 1,163 crore from Rs 1,173 crore, but the management did not give any reason for the same. The company said its provisions rose to Rs 6,522 crore on an expected credit loss basis and provision coverage ratio stood at 44 percent for Stage-3 accounts as against Rs 5,355 crore in September 2021. Global research firm Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the stock with a target of Rs 375 per share. The brokerage firm is of the view that profit was 70 percent lower than estimate, driven by lower NII, adding that stage 2+3 ratio was flat QoQ, while the provision cover was higher. Loan growth was in line with estimate, led by home loans, it said.

Mazagaon Dock | CMP: Rs 780.80 | The scrip jumped over 21 percent last week. The company's board is scheduled to meet for its quarterly results and interim dividend announcement on November 10, 2022. The record date for the interim dividend, if declared, shall be November 22, the company filing said. Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities is of the view that in the short term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern. The texture of the stock is bullish but due to temporary overbought conditions we could see some profit booking at higher levels. For the traders, buying on corrections and selling on rallies could be the ideal strategy. On the down side, Rs 700 and Rs 675 would be key support zones whereas Rs 800-835 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. Below Rs 675 uptrend would be vulnerable.

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3833.25 | The stock added over 15 percent after the net profit of the company climbed by 117 percent year-on-year. Sequentially, however, profit has declined by 1.81 percent from Rs 469.46 crore recorded in Q1 FY23. The flagship Adani group entity reported a sharp surge in revenue at Rs 38,175 crore in Q2 FY23, which is nearly triple the Rs 13,218 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Amara Raja Batteries | CMP: Rs 569.40 | The scrip was up 13 percent after the battery maker reported a 39.42 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 144.32 crore in the same period last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,700.47 crore against Rs 2,264.15 crore in the year-ago period. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Thursday also approved an interim dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, it added.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 321.95 | The share price rose 13 percent last week. The stock was in focus amid expectations of a higher dividend payout by the Indian subsidiary to fund its indebted parent. This comes after the company’s London-based parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) discontinued its rating engagement with Moody’s Investor Services, as stated in a press release dated November 3 on the Singapore exchange. VRL has also asked Moody’s to withdraw all the outstanding ratings. Moody’s Investor Service had slashed the rating on Vedanta Resources’ debt deeper into junk and said fundraising efforts are taking longer than expected.

Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 2,885.05 | The stock rose 8 percent after the arm of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 142.46 crore for the July-August 2022 quarter, the company said. The firm registered standalone PAT at Rs 121.42 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. For the half-year ending September 30, 2022 the standalone PAT grew to Rs 276.78 crore from Rs 218.38 crore in the corresponding period last year. The standalone total revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,920.32 crore from Rs 1,676.35 crore.

Indigo Paints | CMP: Rs 1542.65 | The share price was up over 7 percent after the paint maker reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled, as price hikes helped offset increasing costs of raw materials. Net profit jumped 173.8% to $4.47 million for the three months ended September 30, from Rs 135.55 crore a year earlier, the Pune-based company said in an exchange filing. Revenue from operations rose 23.7% to Rs 243 crore.

Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 448 | The scrip slipped 5 percent after its September quarter earnings came below estimates. Sales grew 19.22 percent to Rs 1,930.36 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,619 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 27.35 percent from Rs 156.32 crore in the June quarter. Sales declined 5.87 percent from Rs 2,051 crore.