Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Sandip Das

Market extended its winning streak for the second consecutive week and rose 1 percent on the back of better US GDP data, positive earnings, FII support, and appreciation in rupee. Last week, BSE Sensex rose 652.7 points or 1.10 percent to end at 59,959.85 while the Nifty50 added 210.5 points or 1.19 percent to close at 17,786.8 levels.SBI Cards | CMP: Rs 810.30 | The stock price was down over 8 percent despite the company reporting a 52 percent jump in net profit to Rs 526 crore for the quarter ended September on a year on year basis, aided by higher income. Total income rose 28 percent to Rs 3,453 crore. CLSA has a sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 795. The firm has cut estimates by 3-5 percent.Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 9492.55 | The share was up 9 percent after the auto maker reported a massive 334 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September on a low base. Higher commodity prices and chip shortage had impacted earnings in the year-ago period. The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,061.5 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 475.3 crore logged in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 5.17 lakh vehicles, the highest ever in any quarter, increasing 36 percent YoY.Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 903.05 | The stock rose over 9 percent in the week gone by. The company posted a 70 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,329.77, beating estimates. Sequentially, net profit grew 29 percent. Net interest income went up 31 percent year on year to Rs 10,360.3 crore. Net interest margin was at 3.96 percent, clocking a year on year rise of 57 basis points and sequential increase of 36 bps. JP Morgan upgraded the rating of Axis Bank to overweight and raised the target price to Rs 990 from Rs 780 per share.KPIT Tech | CMP: Rs 721.70 | The scrip gained over 10 percent after the auto industry-focused technology company on October 19 reported a rise of 28.2 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.1 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the firm's profit declined 2 percent from Rs 85.43 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23). Revenue from operations increased 26.06 percent to Rs 744.83 crore from Rs 590.87 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Union Bank of India | CMP: Rs 53.65 | The share price added over 13 percent as the state-run bank reported an over 21 percent annualised growth in net income at Rs 1,848 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher recoveries, improved asset quality, and margin expansion. The city-headquartered lender's key profitability gauge, net interest income, grew 21.61 percent to Rs 8,305 crore as the bank passed on as much as 165 bps of the 190 bps repo rate hike by the RBI to borrowers, boosting its net interest margin by 20 bps to 3.15 percent, said A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive.Delhivery | CMP: Rs 355.45 | The stock price tumbled over 24 percent in the week gone by. The logistics company said it expects moderate growth of shipment volumes for the rest of FY23 due to high inflation, average user spends, and total active shoppers remaining flat or declining during the ongoing festive season. In a letter to shareholders filed with the exchanges on its performance in the September quarter, Delhivery said that shipment volumes in its supply chain services and truckload businesses declined sequentially, owing to seasonality in customers’ businesses.RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 137.50 | The scrip added over 6 percent after the bank reported impressive growth profits and net interest income in the September quarter even as its credit and deposit grew at a slower pace than most of its peers. Some analysts do find value in RBL Bank as they see improving growth and return on equity visibility. Analysts at Emkay Global are among them. They have upgraded the stock’s target price to Rs 160 while retaining the buy rating.Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 444.65 | The share price was down over 15 percent as the company continues to grapple with high industry-wide channel inventory, slower demand, and pricing pressure in antiretroviral (ARV) formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), said analysts, as they cut the firm's earnings estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 7-11 percent, according to media reports. Motilal Oswal has cut its EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 8 per cent for FY23 and 9 per cent for FY24 to factor in a steep price erosion in ARV products, lesser tender wins in ARV formulation, and increased overall operational cost.Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 40.65 | The scrip was up over 13 percent last week. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is a 100 percent owned PSU of the Ministry of Railways. Raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast-track basis are its objectives. Earlier this month, RVNL had bagged a contract for the construction of a four-lane highway in Andhra Pradesh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Veteran investor Ramesh Damani told CNBC-TV18 that he is bullish on tech and railway-focused stocks in Samvat 2079. “These stocks are as cheap as defence stocks were a couple of years back. They all trade at single-digit multiples with about 5-6 percent yields. So if the government wants to increase capex, transportation and infrastructure in the country, it will express it through these railway companies," Damani said.NHPC | CMP: Rs 43.70 | The share added over 9 percent in the week gone by. NHPC's Director of Finance RP Goyal said the company expects to achieve Rs 15,000 crore in revenue and Rs 5,000 crore in profit after tax (PAT) in the next 5 years. "In 2023-24, we will commission both Subansiri and Parbhati-II hydro projects, which are about 2,800 MW of capacity and the full financial benefit will be available for the company in FY24-25," he told CNBC-TV18. CLSA, after initiating coverage in September, has now gone ahead and increased the target price to Rs 55 for the stock and said that the hydropower is driven by a decadal growth opportunity led by India’s net zero pledge.