Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Sandip Das

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the market stayed upbeat throughout the week amid positive cues from around the world, decent earnings from India Inc, and buying support from FIIs. For the week, the BSE Sensex added 1,387.18 points or 2.39 percent to end at 59,307.15, while the Nifty50 gained 390.6 points or 2.27 percent to close at 17576.3.| CMP: Rs 8.65 | The stock surged over 29 percent last week. Suzlon Energy said that its Rs 1,200-crore rights issue has been subscribed by 1.8 times. ''The (rights) issue resulted into subscription of 435.46 crore shares resulting into oversubscription by 1.8 times. The issue period was from October 11, 2022 to October 20, 2022,'' a company statement said. It announced the successful closure of the issue of 240 crore partly paid-up equity shares on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders. The company said it has secured an order to develop 48.3 MW wind power project from Adani Green Energy. Suzlon Energy will install 23 units of their wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Mandvi, Kutch Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.| CMP: Rs 268.55 | The share price jumped over 18 percent in the week gone by. Its September quarter numbers came in ahead of analysts' expectations despite elevated provisions. The public sector lender recorded an 89.5 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,525 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, aided by lower tax costs and healthy net interest income. Higher other income and operating performance also supported profitability with improved asset quality. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 18.5 percent to Rs 7,434 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, with 20 percent YoY growth in global advances and a nearly 10 percent increase in global deposits.| CMP: Rs 900.40 | The scrip added over 12 percent as the bank posted a 70 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 5,329.77, beating estimates. Sequentially, net profit grew 29 percent. Net interest income went up 31 percent year on year to Rs 10,360.3 crore. Net interest margin was at 3.96 percent, clocking a year-on-year rise of 57 basis points and sequential increase of 36 bps. JP Morgan has upgraded the rating of Axis Bank to 'overweight' and raised the target price to Rs 990 from Rs 780 per share. Goldman Sachs has kept a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank with a target of Rs 1,053 per share. Gains are likely to sustain and push up pre-provision operating profit-return on asset.| CMP: Rs 956 | The share added over 11 percent after Bharat Dynamics Ltd a maker of guided missile systems, and Dassault Aviation Pvt Ltd announced on October 21 a memorandum of understanding for integrating BDL weapon systems like astra and smart anti-airfield weapon on Rafale aircraft for Indian armed forces and future exports. Further, BDL has signed MoUs with Ashok Leyland Defence Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems, Newspace Technologies, and others.| CMP: Rs 20294.95 | The scrip was up over 7 percent in the week gone by. The Maggi and Kitkat maker reported a 8.3 percent rise in post-tax profit at Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617 crore a year back. Sequentially, the profit is 29.7 percent higher from Rs 515 crore recorded in June quarter this year. Revenue came in higher at Rs 4,591 crore for the quarter, an increase of 18.3 percent over Rs 3,882 crore same time last year. Sequentially, the revenue is higher by 13.7 percent from Rs 4,036 crore.| CMP: Rs 2471.60 | The stock price added over 4 percent last week. The net profit came in at Rs 13,656 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as against Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, revenues surged 33.7 percent to Rs 2.32 lakh crore led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations in the quarter. Its revenue from operations (net GST) during the period stood at Rs 57,694 crore, a rise of 44.5 percent as opposed to Rs 39,926 crore reported a year ago in Q2 FY22. [Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.]| CMP: Rs 385.75 | The share price tanked over 31 percent after the logistics company said it expects moderate growth of shipment volumes for the rest of FY23 due to high inflation, average user spends, and total active shoppers remaining flat or declining during the ongoing festive season. With Delhivery being one of the major players in third-party e-commerce logistics, the company's guidance on flat festive sales and moderate growth in FY23 is expected to have an impact on the outlook for the broader e-commerce segment. In a letter to shareholders filed with the exchanges on its performance in the September quarter, Delhivery said that shipment volumes in its supply chain services (SCS) and truckload (TL) businesses declined sequentially, owing to seasonality in customers’ businesses.| CMP: Rs 1165.95 | The stock was down 7 percent after the firm reported a 38 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates widely, dented by a fall in margins and higher expenses. The company's profit for the three months ended September 30 came in at Rs 1.87 billion ($22.50 million), compared with Rs 3.02 billion a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2.76 billion. The company said impact on margins in its cable business and Lloyd were more pronounced, while short-term destocking in fans led by changes in energy-efficiency norms also hurt results.| CMP: Rs 49.15 | The scrip was up 14 percent after the bank reported an over 21 percent annualised growth in net income at Rs 1,848 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher recoveries, improved asset quality and margin expansion. Its key profitability gauge, net interest income, grew 21.61 percent to Rs 8,305 crore as the bank passed on as much as 165 bps of the 190 bps repo rate hike by the RBI to borrowers, boosting its net interest margin by 20 bps to 3.15 percent, said A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive.| CMP: Rs 230.25 | The share added over 6 percent after net profit of the firm rose 101.63 percent to Rs 85.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales however declined 8.35 percent to Rs 1342.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1465.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.