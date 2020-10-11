Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Can Fin Homes | The share price added 11 percent after the Reserve Bank of India rationalised the risk weights on housing loans. "Under the extant regulations, differential risk weights are applicable to individual housing loans, based on the size of the loan as well as the loan-to-value ratio (LTV)," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a policy statement. "In recognition of the role of the real estate sector in generating employment and economic activity, it has been decided to rationalise the risk weights and link them to LTV ratios only for all new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. This measure is expected to give a fillip to the real estate sector," he added.