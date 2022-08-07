Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

The Indian equity market continued to rise, with the benchmark indices gaining more than 1 percent each in the week ended August 5. After starting the week on a strong note amid positive global cues, healthy corporate earnings, improved auto sales in July and FII buying, the market witnessed high volatility during the week . Still, the BSE Sensex added 817.68 points (1.42 percent) to end the week at 58,387.93, while the Nifty50 rose 239.25 points (1.39 percent) to close at 17,397.5.

Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 501.45 | The share price was up over 25 percent in the week gone by. Kansai Nerolac Paints on August 1 reported a 36.51 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.05 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company posted a net profit of Rs 111.38 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Kansai Nerolac said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations rose 46.23 percent to Rs 2,051.37 crore from Rs 1,402.76 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were at Rs 1,847.95 crore, 46.59 percent higher from Rs 1,260.62 crore in Q1 FY22.

Zomato | CMP: Rs 54.60 | The stock jumped over 16 percent last week. The company came out with its June quarter earnings on August 1 and also appointed four chief executives. The food delivery platform reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended June, which was nearly half the Rs 359 crore reported in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,413.9 crore, up 67.44 percent. Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘add’ with the target at Rs 79 a share. The domestic broker said the recent price decline triggered by the expiry of the lock-in period for shares held by insiders was overdone. The stock fell about 20 percent within two sessions following the expiry. Prices have since stabilised and it has seen some low-level buying as well.

Indigo Paints | CMP: Rs 1,564.70 | The stock price added over 12 percent after net profit rose 71.49 percent to Rs 19.91 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 43.56 percent to Rs 223.99 crore from Rs 156.02 crore during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 2080.90 | The stock price gained over 11 percent after the firm, which operates IndiGo, narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore in the June quarter of FY23 from Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 327 percent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 12,855.3 crore. Revenues from operations surged 327.50 percent YoY to Rs 12,855.30 crore compared with Rs 3,006.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income of Rs 13,018.80 crore was the highest ever, the company said. Credit Suisse has kept an "outperform" rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,350.

Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 2306.75 | The share price gained over 10 percent in the week gone by. Tube Investments reported a standalone profit after tax at Rs 134.32 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the company said. It registered a standalone profit after tax at Rs 96.96 crore in the same period of the last financial year. For the year ending March 31, 2022, the standalone profit after tax was at Rs 475.17 crore. The engineering business reported revenues during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 at Rs 1,244 crore as compared to Rs 815 crore registered in the same period last year. Revenue from metal-formed products was at Rs 335 crore during the April-June period as against Rs 245 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Berger Paints | CMP: Rs 673.75 | The scrip rose over 9 percent last week after the paint maker registered a big jump in profit and revenue. The firm posted an 80.60 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 253.71 crore for the first quarter. In the same quarter a year ago, the firm had posted a net profit of Rs 140.48 crore. Berger Paints’ revenue from operations for the first quarter of the fiscal saw strong growth at Rs 2,759.7 crore, a more than 53 percent increase from Rs 1,798.5 crore that the firm registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 350.65 | The share price shed over 11 percent after the company reported an 84 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 12.38 crore for the quarter ended June. Its net profit stood at Rs 76.92 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 1,094.58 crore from Rs 1,145.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 200.20 | The scrip was down 10 percent after the company announced weak earnings. Consolidated net profit declined 66 percent YoY to Rs 477 crore in the June quarter. Operating cash flow tanked 60 percent to Rs 807 crore, reflecting the impact of non-payment from one of the customers. Overall, total towers grew 1,027 from the previous quarter to 186,474, which was weaker than the historical average for the company. Sharing revenue per tower fell 11.4 percent sequentially to Rs 75,688 in the June quarter.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 132.90 | The stock price slipped over 9 percent after media reports said that Russia’s Gazprom had invoked force majeure on its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with the company. The force majeure was invoked after Gazprom failed to meet the delivery of certain LNG cargoes to GAIL from Singapore and instead diverted those for delivery in Europe, where the Russian company is getting higher prices in the spot market, various media reports said. The lack of natural gas supply from Gazprom has put GAIL in a quandary as it will now have to secure alternative supplies from the international spot market, where prices are nearly three times the long-term contract rates.