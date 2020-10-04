Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

The Nifty climbed 1.5 percent higher on October 1 backed by the US stimulus hopes, unlock 5.0 guidelines and an increase in GST collection on a month-on-month basis. Sandip Das On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and the Nifty posted their best weekly gains in the last three months. The Nifty climbed 1.5 percent higher on October 1, backed by the US stimulus hopes, unlock 5.0 guidelines and an increase in GST collection on a month-on-month basis. PVR | The stock surged over 22 percent after the government allowed cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to operate with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity. The Centre announced the reopening of cinema halls with 50 percent occupancy across the country barring the containment zones from October 15. KEC International | The share price added 13 percent in the week gone by. The company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,033 crore across various businesses. In a regulatory filing, the RPG Group company said it has secured orders worth Rs 890 crore for transmission and distribution projects in Africa, Middle East and the Americas. Ceat | The stock gained 12 percent for the week. The company's board approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of 2,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. It also authorised the finance and banking committee of the company to approve the raising of funds up to Rs 250 crore through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Ratings and Research has assigned 'IND AA' rating with stable outlook for the company's proposed issue of NCDs of up to Rs 250 crore. GMR Infra | The share price was up 12 percent after the company divested its entire 51 percent stake in Kakinada SEZ to Aurobindo Realty. In a regulatory filing, GMR Infrastructure announced the the signing of definitive agreements for the sale of entire 51 percent stake owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holding Ltd (GSPHL) in Kakinada SEZ Ltd (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. Escorts | The stock price gained 11 percent after the company sold 11,851 tractors, its highest ever September sales, registering a growth of 9.2 percent against 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019. Domestic tractor sales in September were at 11,453 tractors, registering a growth of 8.9 percent against 10,521 tractors in September 2019. Grasim Industries | The share price added 10 percent after Life Insurance Corporation of India purchased 1.33 crore equity shares of Grasim Industries. Following the transaction, LIC has increased its shareholding in Grasim Industries to 11.864 percent from 9.831 percent earlier. The transaction took place through open market purchases between May 14 2019 and September 24, 2020. Indiabulls Ventures | The stock price jumped over 21 percent in the week gone by. The company has raised Rs 441 crore by selling shares to a clutch of investors, including American fintech investor Ribbit Capital. Other investors include New York Stock Exchange-listed Inteligo Bank, US-based First Royalty Ventures LLC and San Francisco-based TIMF Holdings, Indiabulls Ventures said in a regulatory filing. Biocon | The stock added 10 percent for the week. Goldman Sachs is in talks to buy a minority stake in Biocon Biologics, India’s top pure-play biosimilar firm, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Biocon Biologics is a division of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon and is due to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Natco Pharma | The share price gained 10 percent last week. The company announced that its marketing partner Lupin has launched Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, in the United States market after NATCO received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the USFDA. The company plans to diversify its product portfolio in the domestic market as it aims to make up for a drop in business of some of its prominent product categories, according to the drug maker’s Annual Report 2019-20. BPCL | The stock price was down over 6 percent for the week after the government extended the deadline for selling a stake in the company yet again. The government extended to November 16 the deadline for submission of expression of interest for selling its stake in the company. This is the fourth time the government has given more time to potential bidders, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous deadline was September 30. First Published on Oct 4, 2020 11:22 am