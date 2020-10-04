Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Ceat | The stock gained 12 percent for the week. The company's board approved raising Rs 250 crore through issue of 2,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches. It also authorised the finance and banking committee of the company to approve the raising of funds up to Rs 250 crore through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Ratings and Research has assigned 'IND AA' rating with stable outlook for the company's proposed issue of NCDs of up to Rs 250 crore.