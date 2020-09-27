Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Sensex fell 3.7 percent while the Nifty was down by 3.9 percent for the week ended September 25. Sandip Das The Indian market witnessed a volatile week, but bears had an upper hand and remained in control pushing benchmark indices below crucial support levels. Sensex fell 3.7 percent while the Nifty was down by 3.9 percent for the week ended September 25. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most in the past week: Apollo Hospitals | The stock jumped 11 percent for the week after Credit Suisse maintained outperform rating on the stock.It raised its target price to Rs 2,365 against of Rs 1,775. It expects the RoC to double to 25 percent by FY25. Apollo Hospitals reported consolidated EBITDA loss of Rs 43 crore against estimated of a loss of Rs 110 crore on account of lower losses at the hospital business than analysts has expected. Sterling and Wilson | The share price added over 7 percent last week after Shapoorji Pallonji Group agreed to exit Tata Sons and called for separation. The company has so far won orders worth Rs 5,696 crore, more than half of its last year's order inflow. It has signed an order for a 106.71 MW power project in Chile worth USD 62.6 million from an unnamed renewables company. GMM Pfaudler | The stock tumbled 28 percent after the company announced that promoter group entities will be selling 17.6 percent stake as part of a group restructuring plan. The promoters Pfaudler Inc. and Urmi Patel are selling 25.71 lakh shares or 17.59 percent of the total equity with an option to additionally sell 15.21 lakh shares that represent 10.41 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company, GMM Pfaudler said in a release. Future Retail | The share price shed over 13 percent after rating agency CARE Ratings downgraded the credit rating of non-convertible debenture issue of the firm to 'D' from 'C'. The firm defaulted on interest payments of Rs 15.86 crore for its non-convertible debentures. Birla Corp | The stock price was down over 12 percent after the Calcutta High Court restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. Lodha will also be removed as chairman of the group’s flagship company Birla Corp. and as a director on the boards of other MP Birla companies, including listed firms Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Birla Cables Ltd and Universal Cables Ltd. Bharti Airtel | The share price fell 11 percent after Reliance Jio launched a range of postpaid plans. Bharti Airtel lost about 11.3 lakh users in June, even as rival Reliance Jio added nearly 45 lakh customers strengthening its hold in the mobile telephony market, Trai's subscriber tally for the month showed. Jindal Steel & Power | The stock price shed 11 percent following reports that Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) filed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on fund transfers by the company for two consecutive years. The company, however, said all transactions by the company were part of routine business activities and that all had proper underlying assets, according to a Business Standard report. Mahindra & Mahindra | The share price ended lower by over 9 percent last week. The company has raised its shareholding in Finland-based Sampo Rosenlew Oy to 74.97 percent. "Mahindra's scale in tractors and Sampo's expertise in combine harvesters allows both companies to offer a broader product portfolio to address the needs of farmers in various countries," the company said in a statement. BPCL | The stock shed over 8 percent as efforts to privatise refiner could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources, hurting New Delhi's efforts to rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit. The efforts to privatise refiner BPCL could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources, hurting New Delhi's efforts to rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit, said Reuters. Rajesh Exports | The stock was down 10 percent last week. The company reported 49.61 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Its total income from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 46,054.55 crore, up 13.37 per cent, against Rs 40,622.52 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Sep 27, 2020 10:48 am