Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Broader indices ended marginally lower with the BSE Midcap index shedding 0.75 percent and Smallcap index losing 0.3 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 26, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
The week gone by started on a weak note, but the benchmark indices recovered some losses as the market settled for the week only a little changed. The rising cases of Covid-19 due to the new Omicron variant infused a lot of volatility in the market. The BSE Sensex declined 112.6 points (0.19 percent) to finish at 57,124.31, while the Nifty50 was up 18.55 points (0.10 percent) to close at 17,003.75 levels. Broader indices ended marginally lower with the BSE Midcap index shedding 0.75 percent and Smallcap index losing 0.3 percent. Here is a look at 10 stocks that made the biggest moves in the market: 
The week gone by started on a weak note, but the benchmark indices recovered some losses as the market settled for the week only a little changed. The rising cases of Covid-19 due to the new Omicron variant infused a lot of volatility in the market. The BSE Sensex declined 112.6 points (0.19 percent) to finish at 57,124.31, while the Nifty50 was up 18.55 points (0.10 percent) to close at 17,003.75 levels. Broader indices ended marginally lower with the BSE Midcap index shedding 0.75 percent and Smallcap index losing 0.3 percent. Here is a look at 10 stocks that made the biggest moves in the market: 
Mindteck | The share price declined 6 percent despite company announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions. The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software
Mindteck | The share price declined 6 percent even as the company announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions. The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software.
GPT Infraprojects | The share price added 5 percent after company bagged orders worth Rs 56 crore from office of the Chief Administrative Officer Construction, East Central Railway, Mahendrughat, Patna. The order is for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gomia Km 49/4-5 in lieu of L/C No. 11/A/T in the Chandrapura-Barkakana route in the CIC section of Dhanbad division. It also bagged an order valued at Rs 187.81 crore from office of the General Manager, Tender & Contract, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.
GPT Infraprojects | The share price added 5 percent after the company bagged orders worth Rs 56 crore from office of the Chief Administrative Officer Construction, East Central Railway, Mahendrughat, Patna. The order is for construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gomia Km 49/4-5 in lieu of L/C No. 11/A/T in the Chandrapura-Barkakana route in the CIC section of Dhanbad division. It also bagged an order valued at Rs 187.81 crore from office of the General Manager, Tender & Contract, Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.
Great Eastern Shipping Company | The share price rose 6 percent as the company said its board will consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled on Monday, December 27, 2021
Great Eastern Shipping Company | The share price rose 6 percent as the company said its board will consider a proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a meeting scheduled on Monday, December 27, 2021.
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises | The share price fell 3 percent after the company board approved merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. The promoters of Zee will hold 3.99 percent stake and other Zee shareholders 45.15 percent stake in the merged entity. After the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment will indirectly hold 50.86% of the combined company.
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises | The share price fell 3 percent after the company board approved merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. The promoters of Zee will hold 3.99 percent stake and other Zee shareholders 45.15 percent stake in the merged entity. After the deal, Sony Pictures Entertainment will indirectly hold 50.86% of the combined company.
Godrej Consumer Products | The share price gained more than 7 percent after broking houses Motilal Oswal and Sharekhan maintained buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,150 and Rs 1,249, respectively.
Wipro | The share price added 4 percent after company signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas, headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.
Wipro | The stock added 4 percent after the company signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas, headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.
Cipla | The share price jumped more than 5 percent after company and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc have received the final approval for its Lanreotide injection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Cipla | The share price jumped more than 5 percent after the company and its subsidiary Cipla USA, Inc received the final approval for its Lanreotide injection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Future Retail | The share price added 4.5 percent after Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after it reviewed complaints that the American e-commerce giant concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.
Future Retail | The share price added 4.5 percent after Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended Amazon's deal with Future Group after it reviewed complaints that the American e-commerce giant concealed information while seeking regulatory approval.
M K Exim (India) | The company share price surged 18 percent after board approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.
M K Exim (India) | The company share price surged 18 percent after board approved issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of two equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders.
PNC Infratech | The company share price lost nearly 5 percent despite its announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India, for collection of user fee at 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway Fee Plazas (National Highway No. NE II) in the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for one year for a contract value of Rs 369 crore.
PNC Infratech | The company share price lost nearly 5 percent despite its announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India, for collection of user fee at 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway Fee Plazas (National Highway No. NE II) in the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for one year for a contract value of Rs 369 crore.
first published: Dec 26, 2021 08:01 am

