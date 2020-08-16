Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Bharti Airtel | The share price was down over 5 percent after reports emerged that it was an error on part of MSCI when it reduced the weight of the company in its the MSCI India and MSCI EM indices by half. MSCI cut Bharti Airtel's weight to 1.80 percent from 3.50 percent because of which, brokerage reports suggested, that there could be selling between $300-500 million in Bharti Airtel. As per CNBC-TV18, a JPMorgan report on Bharti Airtel has said that the company's MSCI weight deduction is surprising and MSCI may have picked up incorrect info from the NSDL site.