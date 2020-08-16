Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

On a weekly basis, the Sensex fell 0.4 percent while the Nifty50 was down 0.3 percent. Sandip Das On August 14, Sensex plunged 433 points to 37,877 while Nifty50 dropped 122 points to close at 11,178. On a weekly basis, Sensex fell 0.4 percent while Nifty50 was down 0.3 percent. Weak global cues, profit-booking at higher levels, uncertainty over US-China’s trade meeting and dimming hopes of a rate cut after a rise in inflation in July capped the upside for the bulls, say experts. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most in the past week: eClerx Services | The stock surged over 40 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 51.77 crore, up 30.05 percent YoY, as compared to Q1 FY20. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 15.38 percent gaining 4.16 percent YoY. Consolidated net revenue stood at Rs 336.55 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA came in at Rs 81.4 crore in Q1 FY21 which was up by 25.62 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 24.19 percent which was up by 5.92 percent YoY. Ashok Leyland | The share price gained over 23 percent after CLSA has upgraded the stock to buy from underperform and has raised target to Rs 80 from Rs 53 per share. Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 75 per share. The Hinduja Group flagship firm on August 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter. NESCO | The stock price gained 19 percent after the company reported a 35.73 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 51.35 crore, largely on the back of lower expenses and higher income from investments. Its income from investments increased to Rs 22.01 crore as compared to Rs 1.27 crore a year ago taking the total revenues for the quarter to Rs 91.35 crore from Rs 79.53 crore in the first quarter of 2020. Divis Labs | The share price was up 11 percent after the pharma company reported 80.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales. It logged a profit of Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, it said in a filing to BSE. Total income stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added. Tata Power | The stock price gained over 10 percent after the company on August 12 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 268.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, a 10.3 percent year-on-year increase driven by lower tax cost and exceptional gain. PVR | The stock was up 10 percent after the multiplex operator completed its Rs 300 crore rights issue, which had opened for subscription on July 17. The management said the rights issue received a strong response from shareholders, with the issue oversubscription 2.24 times. PVR's rights issue, which had closed on July 31, garnered Rs 672 crore for 85 lakh shares. The offer size was Rs 300 crore, or about 38 lakh shares, at an issue price of Rs 784. Container Corporation | The share price was down over 16 percent after the company's consolidated profit nosedived 75.97 percent to Rs 58.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 242.51 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Total income during the April-June period of the current fiscal dipped to Rs 1,251.50 crore from Rs 1,722.79 crore in the year-ago period. The revision of annual land licence fee (LLF) to be paid by the company to Indian Railways also dragged the stock lower. Eicher Motors | The stock shed over 7 percent after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 290 crore. Consolidated revenue declined 65.6 percent YoY to Rs 818.2 crore in the quarter. Hit by lockdown, volumes fell sharply, though the company saw a good demand recovery towards the end of the quarter. CLSA has downgraded it to sell from underperform and has cut target to Rs 19,000 from Rs 19,500 per share. Bharti Airtel | The share price was down over 5 percent after reports emerged that it was an error on part of MSCI when it reduced the weight of the company in its the MSCI India and MSCI EM indices by half. MSCI cut Bharti Airtel's weight to 1.80 percent from 3.50 percent because of which, brokerage reports suggested, that there could be selling between $300-500 million in Bharti Airtel. As per CNBC-TV18, a JPMorgan report on Bharti Airtel has said that the company's MSCI weight deduction is surprising and MSCI may have picked up incorrect info from the NSDL site. Bank of Baroda | The stock shed over 4 percent after the bank posted a net loss of Rs 864.3 crore for the June quarter 2020 due to provisioning on standard accounts. The bank's profit was at Rs 709.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating with target at Rs 42 per share. Sebi on August 14 imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Bank of Baroda for not complying with the mutual fund norms. First Published on Aug 16, 2020 10:40 am