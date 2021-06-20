Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Last week, BSE Sensex fell 130.31 points to 52,344.45, and Nifty50 declined 116 points to 15,683.35. The broader markets underperformed benchmark indices, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 3 percent and 1.86 percent, respectively. Here are 10 stocks that were in focus:

Adani Group stocks | The Adani Group stocks have been in focus after reports made rounds that National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen three Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) accounts that own shares in four of the listed Adani firms. The accounts of three foreign funds that are big stakeholders of Adani group companies are not frozen, a top official of the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) informed the port-to-energy conglomerate. Adani Transmission, Adani Gas and Adani Power tumbled over 22 percent each while Adani Ports was down 17 percent and Adani Green shed 12 percent in the week gone by. However, Infinite Trade & Investment have bought nearly 8.5 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd between June 10-19 each day worth Rs 122.51 crore, Rs 182.51 crore, Rs 174.79 crore, Rs 180.01 crore, Rs 179.82 crore and Rs 169.04 crore respectively.

LIC Housing Finance | The stock was down 10 percent after the company reported a 5 percent decline in its profit after tax to Rs 398.92 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021 due to higher provisioning for bad loans. It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 421.43 crore in the year-ago period. For FY20-21, net profit grew by 14 percent to Rs 2,734.34 crore as against Rs 2,401.84 crore in the previous year. Net interest income (NII) rose by 33 percent to Rs 1,505 crore, as against Rs 1,134 crore for the same period in the previous year.

Coal India | The scrip shed 10 percent after the company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 4,586.78 crore in March 2021, down 1.1% from Rs 4,637.95 crore in March 2020. Net sales came in at Rs 26,700.14 crore in March 2021, down 3.15% from Rs 27,568.23 crore in March 2020. Coal India EPS decreased to Rs 7.44 in March 2021 from Rs 7.53 in March 2020.

Nazara Tech | The stock was down over 12 percent last week. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed firm on June 16 signed a binding term sheet to acquire a majority stake in Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San Tic Ltd Sti, the largest mobile game publishing agency in the Middle East and Turkey. CLSA believes that that the company in India, is trading at a much higher premium, compared to its global gaming peers. The brokerage firm initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating and fixed a target price below the IPO price.

SAIL | The stock price was down over 8 percent in the week gone by. The company posted a 31 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,469.88 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of higher income. The company had clocked Rs 2,647.52 crore net profit during the January-March period of fiscal year 2019-20. On a standalone basis, SAIL's net profit grew to Rs 3,443.80 crore, from Rs 2,725.16 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

SBI Cards | The share price slipped over 8 percent last week. CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle Group, has offloaded 5.1 percent equity stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services. CA Rover Holdings, a US-based private equity fund, sold total 4.8 crore equity shares (representing 5.1 percent of the total paid-up equity) in SBI Cards and Payment Services through four bulk deals. These Rs 4,810.97 crore worth of shares were sold in the price range of Rs 1,002.01-1,003.27 per share on the BSE and NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Its board of directors has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable and senior non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Mazagon Dock | The stock shed over 6 percent. It reported a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company had reported a profit of Rs 41.55 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations grew by 6 percent in the quarter under review to Rs 1,105.11 crore, from Rs 1,043 crore in the year-ago period.

Just Dial | The share added 6 percent. The company reported negative Q4 results, a loss of Rs 214 crore, while the net sales declined by Rs 675 crore. EBITDA fell by Rs 124 crore and margins by 22.9 percent YoY. Brokerage firm YES Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100.

KEC International | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company said it has secured orders worth Rs 937 crore across transmission and distribution, railways, overhead electrification, and semi-high speed rail verticals. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of the company, said that the order book currently is at about Rs 25,000 crore, including L1. “Rs 20,000 crore would be order book and Rs 5,000 crore would be L1,” he said. HDFC Securities has a buy rating with a target of Rs 452 while Motilal Oswal also has a buy rating with a target of Rs 475.