Movers & Shakers | 10 stocks that moved most last week

The market failed to keep up the previous week's good show in the truncated week ending September 9. It was largely a week of consolidation, with the benchmark indices rising just a third of a percent in the absence of any big domestic cues and weak trend in global markets. The indices had gained more than 3.5 percent each in the previous week.

Caplin Point Labs | The stock jumped over 26 percent in the week gone by. The company said its subsidiary has received final approval from the US drug regulator for labetalol hydrochloride injection. Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Labs, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) labetalol hydrochloride injection USP, 100 mg/20 mL (5 mg/mL) and 200 mg/40 mL (5 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials.

IRCTC | The scrip rose over 16 percent with price crossing the Rs 3,000-mark. "IRCTC is in strong bullish momentum where it has gained more than 100 percent in 2021 and crossed the psychological level of Rs 3,000. The correction due to Covid-19 was a great opportunity for portfolio investors to latch onto it as everyone wanted to buy it before Covid-19 at any price because of its monopoly and future growth outlook," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. Experts largely expect the bullish momentum to help the stock march towards Rs 3,300 levels in the near term.

APL Apollo Tube | The share price rose over 10 percent last week. The stock has gained over 250 percent in the last year. Domestic research and broking firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on the stock, with a “buy” recommendation and has a price target of Rs 2,065 a share. The brokerage firm estimates 20 percent/35 percent revenue/PAT CAGR over FY21-24E led by increasing EBITDA/MT and higher sweating of assets. "The stock should fetch similar valuation as its peers in the building material space due to its leadership and low-cost position in the structural tubes business, strong return ratio profile, and lower working capital days," it added.

Vodafone Idea | The share gained over 17 percent after the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) Kumar Mangalam Birla reportedly met with telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. According to CNBC-TV18, Birla spoke with Vaishnaw on the health of the telecom sector and discussed the urgent need for government intervention. Last month, Birla stepped down as a chairman of the cash-strapped telco.

UCO Bank | The scrip was up 10 percent after the Reserve Bank of India lifted Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions on the bank. "The performance of UCO Bank was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision under the RBI. As per published results for the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters," said the RBI in its press release published on September 8.

Reliance Infra | The stock price added over 7 percent after the Supreme Court on September 9 upheld Reliance Infrastructure's Rs 2,800 crore arbitral award, directing DMRC to pay damages of Rs 2,800 crore plus interest to Reliance Infrastructure arm, reported CNBC-TV18. The case pertains to a 2008 agreement between Reliance Infrastructure and DMRC for Delhi Airport Express on a Build–operate–transfer (BOT) basis. However, Reliance Infrastructure terminated the agreement in 2012.

HFCL | The scrip gained over 9 percent after the domestic telecom gear maker said it has received its board's consent to raise up to Rs 750 crore through equity, bonds, debentures or any other securities after approval from shareholders and relevant authorities. "The Board of the directors of the company has, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved...fundraising up to Rs 750 crore, by way of private placement or preferential issue of public issue or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through any other permissible mode," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The stock gained over 8 percent after the company entered into an MoU with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) represented by National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML), in connection with the construction of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks PAN India under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

SBI Life Insurance | The share price shed over 5 percent in the week gone by. Candian corporation Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offloaded 2.29 percent equity stake in SBI Life Insurance Company on September 9. It was the largest investor in the insurance major before this sale. The stake sale deal was carried out through an open market transaction. CPP Investment Board sold 2.3 crore equity shares in SBI Life at Rs 1,171.07 per equity share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 9.