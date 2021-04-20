Motilal Oswal picks these 10 stocks for long term, sees up to 33% upside

The Nifty is expected to end fiscal 2021 with a healthy 13% earnings growth (EPS of Rs 533), the highest since FY11, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Resurgence in COVID-19 has led to elevated market volatility and correction. Meanwhile, vaccination is gradually beginning to accelerate. As vaccination picks up further with the approval for more vaccines, we expect the focus to shift back to growth, cyclical recovery and fundamentals. Thus, we recommend the correction as a buying opportunity and advocate adding a balanced mix of growth, cyclical and defensive names, the brokerage added.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 575 | Target Price: Rs 770 | Upside: 33 percent | ICICI Bank reported a strong Q3 FY21, led by robust operating performance, while strong asset quality trends enabled a decline in provisioning expenses. Liability franchise continues to improve with the cost of deposits declining to 4%, while the Balance Sheet remains fairly liquid and thus conducive for growth. We expect RoA/RoE to improve to 1.8%/15.2% for FY23E.

SBI Cards | CMP: Rs 906 | Target Price: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 32 percent | While COIVD-19 has disrupted the company's growth trajectory, recovery has been fairly sharp and retail spends have exceeded pre-COVID levels. We estimate a loan book/earnings CAGR of 27%/47% over FY21-23E. We estimate RoA/RoE to improve to 6.6%/28.4% in FY23E. The stock is looking attractive given its strong fundamentals, earnings growth, and long-term structural story.

UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,539 | Target Price: Rs 8,110 | Upside: 24 percent | UltraTech’s Q3 FY21 result was impressive on multiple counts. While it is ramping up its under-utilized acquired capacities, it also has a strong pipeline of expansion projects that offers strong growth visibility. We estimate a 14%/28% CAGR in consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY20–23E, driven by a 7% volume CAGR and lower operating/interest cost.

Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,693 | Target Price: Rs 4,575 | Upside: 24 percent | Immense structural opportunity, remarkable track record, RoEs of over 40% superior to most consumer peers, and an attractive risk-reward ratio on FY23E earnings leads us to be positive on Britannia.

Divis Laboratories | CMP: Rs 3,783 | Target Price: Rs 4,450 | Upside: 17 percent | We reiterate buy on Divis Laboratories, encouraged by promising demand prospects and multiple growth levers such as - a) new product additions, b) a strong chemistry skill set, c) efficient manufacturing capabilities, d) scale-led advantage in legacy molecules, e) minimal financial leverage, and f) sufficient cash available for new projects.

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,481 | Target Price: Rs 2,900 | Upside: 17 percent | The company is progressing well on building a complex product pipeline, backward integration, and gaining market share in commercialized limited-competition products. Accordingly, we expect a 25% earnings CAGR over FY20– 23. Gland stands out in the pharma universe with a solid track record of developing and commercializing complex products in the injectables space.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 354 | Target Price: Rs 430 | Upside: 21 percent | The outlook for Novelis is positive due to resilience in the Beverage Can business and recovery in auto demand. With ~75% EBITDA contribution now coming from the non-LME business (Novelis), we also see relatively higher stability in Hindalco’s earnings.

HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 992 | Target Price: Rs 1,285 | Upside: 29 percent | Higher exposure to IMS (over 30% of revenue), aided by strong demand for Cloud services, should help deliver over 14% revenue growth in FY22E. Broad-based sequential growth, coupled with healthy deal wins and a robust pipeline, indicates a good demand outlook. Given its deep capabilities in the IMS space and strategic partnerships, investments in Cloud, and Digital capabilities, we expect the company to emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 94 | Target Price: Rs 120 | Upside: 27 percent | We maintain a buy on Tata Power taking into account: a) the recent takeover of Odisha DISCOMs, b) higher EPC profitability, c) benefits from the merger of CGPL and Tata Power Solar with itself, and d) higher valuations for the renewable business.