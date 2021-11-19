MARKET NEWS

Motilal Oswal bets on these midcaps for double-digit returns

Bharat Forge, Endurance Technologies and BSE on the top picks list by the broking house Motilal Oswal.

Rakesh Patil
November 19, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
The market witnessed selling pressure through the week with Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2 percent each amid weak global cues. Among sectors, BSE Metal index underperformed the other sectoral indices with nearly 6 percent loss and Energy, Realty indices fell 4 percent each. The broader indices - midcap and smallcap - fell more than 1 percent each. According to its latest report, Motilal Oswal bets on seven midcap stocks in the current market situation for an upside of up to 27 percent. Take a look:
Alkem Laboratories | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,482 | Target Price: Rs 4,150 | Upside: 19 percent
Endurance Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,749 | Target Price: Rs 2,100 | Upside: 20 percent
BSE | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,603 | Target Price: Rs 1,800 | Upside: 12 percent
Ipca Laboratories | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,078 | Target Price: Rs 2,600 | Upside: 25 percent
Varun Beverages | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 948 | Target Price: Rs 1,210 | Upside: 27 percent
PI Industries
PI Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,866 | Target Price: Rs 3,215 | Upside: 12 percent
Bharat Forge | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 779 | Target Price: Rs 975 | Upside: 25 percent
first published: Nov 19, 2021 02:14 pm

