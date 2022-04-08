Motilal Oswal bets on these banking names for an upside of up to 46%

IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 972 | Target Price: Rs 1,300 | Upside: 33 percent

AU Small Finance Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,362 | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 13 percent Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 98 | Target Price: Rs 130 | Upside: 32 percent

HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,517 | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Upside: 32 percent RBL Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 137 | Target Price: Rs 200 | Upside: 46 percent

Equitas Holdings | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 113 | Target Price: Rs 150 | Upside: 32 percent Rakesh Patil

Selling continued on the third straight session on April 7, with the benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.