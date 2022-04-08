 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Motilal Oswal bets on these banking names for an upside of up to 46%

Rakesh Patil
Apr 08, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Equitas Holdings are among the top banking picks by Motilal Oswal.

Selling continued on the third straight session on April 7, with the benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.
IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 972 | Target Price: Rs 1,300 | Upside: 33 percent
AU Small Finance Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,362 | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 13 percent Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 98 | Target Price: Rs 130 | Upside: 32 percent
HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,517 | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Upside: 32 percent RBL Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 137 | Target Price: Rs 200 | Upside: 46 percent
Equitas Holdings | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 113 | Target Price: Rs 150 | Upside: 32 percent
first published: Apr 8, 2022 09:00 am
