    Motilal Oswal bets on these banking names for an upside of up to 46%

    IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Equitas Holdings are among the top banking picks by Motilal Oswal.

    Rakesh Patil
    April 08, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
    Selling continued on the third straight session on April 7, with the benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.
    IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 972 | Target Price: Rs 1,300 | Upside: 33 percent
    AU Small Finance Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,362 | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 13 percent
    Federal Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 98 | Target Price: Rs 130 | Upside: 32 percent
    HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,517 | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Upside: 32 percent
    RBL Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 137 | Target Price: Rs 200 | Upside: 46 percent
    Equitas Holdings | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 113 | Target Price: Rs 150 | Upside: 32 percent
