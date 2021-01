In FY21 so far, mutual funds have been net sellers of equity worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. Fund houses have been taking profits as the market has been rising to a new high. On the contrary, there are about 66 stocks from the BSE 500 list where mutual funds have increased their stake consistently in each quarter of FY21 so far. Out of 66 stocks, 20 doubled investors' wealth in less than 10 months (from March 31, 2020, to January 25, 2021). Data Source: ACE Equity.

Tata Communications | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 342 percent to Rs 1030.90 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 233.20 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.04% September quarter: 0.38%, and December quarter: 0.41%.

Birlasoft | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 301 percent to Rs 246.90 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 61.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 6.56% September quarter: 8.97%, and December quarter: 14.54%.

Tata Elxsi | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 293 percent to Rs 2478.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 629.80 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 2.44% September quarter: 2.83%, and December quarter: 3.48%.

KPIT Technologies | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 278 percent to Rs 133.70 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 35.35 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 10.3% September quarter: 12.31%, and December quarter: 13.05%.

Jindal Steel & Power | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 240 percent to Rs 279.60 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 82.20 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 9.78% September quarter: 10.4%, and December quarter: 11.79%.

Firstsource Solutions | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 234 percent to Rs 91.85 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 27.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 7.78% September quarter: 9.3%, and December quarter: 11.17%.

Phillips Carbon Black | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 210 percent to Rs 194.65 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 62.85 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 1.19% September quarter: 1.25%, and December quarter: 1.32%.

Persistent Systems | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 179 percent to Rs 1537.00 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 551.00 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 24.74% September quarter: 25.99%, and December quarter: 26.54%.

E.I.D. Parry (India) | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 150 percent to Rs 349.75 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 139.75 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 1.03% September quarter: 1.37%, and December quarter: 1.48%.

GHCL | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 145 percent to Rs 217.40 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 88.75 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 16.76% September quarter: 17.55%, and December quarter: 17.77%.

Century Plyboards (India) | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 142 percent to Rs 268.85 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 111.00 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 6.66% September quarter: 8.41%, and December quarter: 10.19%..

Mphasis | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 140 percent to Rs 1592.50 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 664.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 6.87% September quarter: 9.65%, and December quarter: 11.43%.

Graphite India | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 137 percent to Rs 301.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 127.10 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 0.75% September quarter: 1.34%, and December quarter: 3.3%.

Endurance Technologies | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 131 percent to Rs 1387.20 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 599.50 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 8.42% September quarter: 9.13%, and December quarter: 9.34%.

Nocil | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 119 percent to Rs 143.85 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 65.80 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 1.73% September quarter: 3.06%, and December quarter: 3.49%.

HCL Technologies | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 117 percent to Rs 948.05 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 436.75 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 5.86% September quarter: 5.97%, and December quarter: 6.6%.

Garware Technical Fibres | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 115 percent to Rs 2298.00 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 1066.60 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 1.99% September quarter: 2.01%, and December quarter: 2.04%.

Just Dial | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 112 percent to Rs 620.50 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 293.25 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 14.59% September quarter: 15.7%, and December quarter: 19.7%.

Minda Industries | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 109 percent to Rs 496.75 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 237.85 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 7.28% September quarter: 8.16%, and December quarter: 9.74%.