In Q4 FY22, SBI Life recorded APE (IRDA) growth of 4 percent YoY versus 13 percent for the industry owing to high base. In terms of product, non-PAR APE nearly doubled YoY (off a low base) in Q4, benefitting from product launches and re-pricings, this was followed by 50 percent YoY growth in group protect APE on the back of improving attachment rates. For the FY22, the insurer reported APE growth of 25 percent YoY outperforming the 16 percent growth for the industry. Margins improved 550bps YoY to 25.9 percent for FY22 on the back of better volumes, improved mix, steady retail persistency and cost leadership. The insurer reported 19 percent YoY growth in EV to Rs 396.3 billion mainly driven by NBV and healthy unwind. Operating RoEVs improved to 20.7 percent for FY22 from 19.5 percent last year. Going forward, SBI Life is better placed to maintain sector leadership – largest private insurer with APE market share of 12.9 percent as of FY22, up 95bps YoY, given significant brand equity, an expansive multi-channel, pan-India distribution network, cost leadership and access to parent’s huge client base.