Markets are zooming but these 7 stocks have tanked over 50%

Three textiles stocks are among the seven that have taken a beating from their 52-week highs.

Ritesh Presswala
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:22 PM IST
Markets took a breather from the bull run on December 10 after scaling new peaks the previous day. The Sensex galloped past 46,000 for the first time on December 9 to close at 46,104 points, its highest ever. Despite the impressive run, seven BSE 500 stocks have fallen over 50 percent from their highs. The list includes three textile stocks. Mathematically, to make up for the 50 percent loss, these scrips need to bounce back at least 100 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Future Retail | The stock has fallen 79 percent to Rs 80.65 on December 09, 2020, from its 52-week high of Rs 382.55 which was on February 13, 2020.
Future Consumer | The stock dropped to Rs 8.75 on December 9, a 67 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 26.35 on February 13, 2020.
GE Power India | The stock dropped to Rs 282.75 on December 9, a 66 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 820.90 on February 13, 2020.
Omaxe | The stock dropped to Rs 85.85 on December 9, a 61 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 222.20 on February 13, 2020.
Alok Industries | The stock dropped to Rs 24.55 on December 9, a 60 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 61.40 on February 13, 2020.
Arvind Fashions | The stock dropped to Rs 155.55 on December 9, a 54 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 338.20 on February 13, 2020.
Raymond | The stock dropped to Rs 338.15 on December 9, a 52 percent decline from its 52-week high of Rs 707.50 on February 13, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:44 am

