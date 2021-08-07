MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Market rises 3% to hit record high last week; FIIs turn net buyers

Here are the highlights from the week gone by.

Rakesh Patil
August 07, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Market touched the fresh record high in the week ended August 6 and broke the two-week losing streak supported by the positive cues including better earnings, easing of restrictions in the states on declining active COVID-19 cases and announcement of the status quo on key rates with an accommodative stance by the RBI.
After months of consolidation, the Indian market was finally able to capture mount 16000 on Nifty amid positive global and domestic cues. Here are the highlights from the week gone by.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their record high levels of 54717.24 and 16,349.45, on August 5. However, for the week, BSE Sensex rose 1,690.88 points (3.21 percent) to close at 54,277.72, while the Nifty50 added 475.15 points (3 percent) to end at 16,238.2 levels.
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their record high levels of 54717.24 and 16,349.45, on August 5. For the week, BSE Sensex rose 1,690.88 points (3.21 percent) to close at 54,277.72, while the Nifty50 added 475.15 points (3 percent) to end at 16,238.2 levels.
The BSE Large-cap Index also hit new high of 6308.32 and surged nearly 3 percent in the week ended August 6 led by the Piramal Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losers included General Insurance Corporation of India, Indus Towers, Marico and Dabur India.
BSE Largecap Index also hit new high of 6308.32 and surged nearly 3 percent in the week ended August 6 led by the Piramal Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losers included General Insurance Corporation of India, Indus Towers, Marico and Dabur India.
BSE Mid-cap Index touched a fresh record high of 23478.8 on August 4 and ended the week with 0.5 percent gain. The gainers were Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Adani Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Godrej Industries and Container Corporation of India, while losers were Future Retail, Vodafone Idea, Abbott India, RBL Bank and Motilal Oswal Financial Servic
BSE Midcap Index touched a fresh record high of 23478.8 on August 4 and ended the week with a 0.5 percent gain. The gainers were Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Adani Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Godrej Industries and Container Corporation of India, while losers were Future Retail, Vodafone Idea, Abbott India, RBL Bank and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The BSE Small-cap index touched a fresh record high of 27323.18 on August 4 but ended flat for the week with Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Tejas Networks and Steel Strips Wheels rising 20-32 percent, while Alankit, Shree Renuka Sugars, Neuland Laboratories, Brightcom Group, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Hindustan Construction Company fell over 10 percent.
 BSE Smallcap index touched a fresh record high of 27323.18 on August 4 but ended flat for the week. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Tejas Networks and Steel Strips Wheels rose 20-32 percent, while Alankit, Shree Renuka Sugars, Neuland Laboratories, Brightcom Group, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Hindustan Construction Company fell over 10 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement lost the most in term of market value.
On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement lost the most in term of market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperform other indices with a gain of 3.5 percent and Nifty IT and Energy indices added 2.5 percent each, on the other hand, Nifty Media index lost over 4 percent.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperforms other indices with a gain of 3.5 percent. Nifty IT and Energy indices added 2.5 percent each, on the other hand, the Nifty Media index lost over 4 percent.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equities after a four-month of selling as they bought equities worth of Rs 2,616.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 896.84 crore.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equities after a four-month of selling as they bought equities worth Rs 2,616.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 896.84 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee rose 26 paise against the US dollar. It closed higher at 74.15 on August 6 against its July 30 closing of 74.41.
last week, the Indian rupee rose 26 paise against the US dollar. It closed higher at 74.15 on August 6 against its July 30 closing of 74.41.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Aug 7, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.