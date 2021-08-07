Market rises 3% to hit record high last week; FIIs turn net buyers

After months of consolidation, the Indian market was finally able to capture mount 16000 on Nifty amid positive global and domestic cues. Here are the highlights from the week gone by.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, touched their record high levels of 54717.24 and 16,349.45, on August 5. For the week, BSE Sensex rose 1,690.88 points (3.21 percent) to close at 54,277.72, while the Nifty50 added 475.15 points (3 percent) to end at 16,238.2 levels.

BSE Largecap Index also hit new high of 6308.32 and surged nearly 3 percent in the week ended August 6 led by the Piramal Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while losers included General Insurance Corporation of India, Indus Towers, Marico and Dabur India.

BSE Midcap Index touched a fresh record high of 23478.8 on August 4 and ended the week with a 0.5 percent gain. The gainers were Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Adani Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Godrej Industries and Container Corporation of India, while losers were Future Retail, Vodafone Idea, Abbott India, RBL Bank and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

BSE Smallcap index touched a fresh record high of 27323.18 on August 4 but ended flat for the week. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Tejas Networks and Steel Strips Wheels rose 20-32 percent, while Alankit, Shree Renuka Sugars, Neuland Laboratories, Brightcom Group, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Hindustan Construction Company fell over 10 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Tata Consultancy Services added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement lost the most in term of market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank outperforms other indices with a gain of 3.5 percent. Nifty IT and Energy indices added 2.5 percent each, on the other hand, the Nifty Media index lost over 4 percent.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equities after a four-month of selling as they bought equities worth Rs 2,616.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 896.84 crore.