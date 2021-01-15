MARKET NEWS

Market on a high but these 7 stocks are trading below year-ago price

In the last one year—from January 14, 2020, to January 13, 2021—the benchmark index Sensex has gained about 18 percent.

Ritesh Presswala
January 15, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
The bulls have continued their dominance in the first two weeks of the new year, carrying forward the gains of 2020.  In the last one year—from January 14, 2020, to January 13, 2021—the benchmark index Sensex has gained about 18 percent. During the period, 14 stocks have outperformed, while 16 stocks have underperformed the 30-pack index. Even among the underperformers, seven stocks are trading below their year-ago price. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Here they are:
indusind bank
IndusInd Bank  | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 36 percent from Rs 1481 on January 14, 2020 to Rs 943 on January 13, 2021.
NTPC | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 17 percent from Rs 124 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 103 on January 13, 2021.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 16 percent from Rs 125 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 105 on January 13, 2021.
ITC products (Image: Moneycontrol)
ITC | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 13 percent from Rs 243 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 211 on January 13, 2021.
Axis Bank | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 8 percent from Rs 748 on January 14, 2020 to Rs 688 on January 13, 2021.
Bajaj Finserv | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 8 percent from Rs 9557 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 8792 on January 13, 2021.
Representative Image
State Bank Of India | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 6 percent from Rs 328 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 307 on January 13, 2021.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jan 15, 2021 11:04 am

