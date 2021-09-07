MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Lupin, HDFC, UPL among top picks of KRChoksey with an upside of up to 18%

As the Sensex and the Nifty continue their record-breaking spree, these stock picks are worth a look

September 07, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Indian benchmark indices continued to hit record highs on the back of positive cues. Here are the top picks by the broking house KRChoksey for September with an investment horizon of six months.
Indian benchmark indices continued to hit record highs on the back of positive cues. Here are the top picks by the broking house KRChoksey for September with an investment horizon of six months.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,774 | Target: Rs 2,078 | Upside: percent
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,774 | Target: Rs 2,078 | Upside: 17 percent
HDFC Bank | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,566 | Target: Rs 1,720 | Upside: percent
HDFC Bank | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,566 | Target: Rs 1,720 | Upside: 10 percent
Housing Development Finance Corporation | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,765 | Target: Rs 3,012 | Upside: percent
Housing Development Finance Corporation | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,765 | Target: Rs 3,012 | Upside: 10 percent
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 783 | Target: Rs 827 | Upside: percent
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 783 | Target: Rs 827 | Upside: 5 percent
Lupin | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 982 | Target: Rs 1,162 | Upside: percent
Lupin | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 982 | Target: Rs 1,162 | Upside: 18 percent
UPL | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 756 | Target: Rs 856 | Upside: percent
UPL | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 756 | Target: Rs 856 | Upside: 13 percent
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.