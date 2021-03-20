Low-priced multibaggers: FIIs and MFs bet on these star performers of FY21

Stocks that are available at lower price, but have healthy financials and a potential to turn multibaggers are every investor's favourite. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only 8 stocks among BSE universe that have met the following criteria - seen an YoY growth in profit and sales numbers in Q3 FY21; increase in holdings by FIIs and MFs (QoQ) in Q3; and witnessed at least 100% jump in the stock price in FY21 so far. We considered stocks that were trading below Rs 50 apiece and had a market-cap of more than Rs 100 crore at the start of FY21. The list is dominated by auto ancillary and tyre stocks. It includes Jamna Auto, Lumax Auto Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries. In FY21 so far, the benchmark index Sensex has gained 67 percent, BSE Midcap index, and BSE Small index surged 87 percent and 101 percent, respectively. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "In past few sessions, Indian equities have fallen sharply as US bond yield rose to its highest level since January. Indian markets have witnessed higher volatility compared to its global peers as domestic investors turned cautious on increasing COVID cases in India and falling FII inflows."

Firstsource Solutions, a provider of business process outsourcing services, has rallied 303 percent to Rs 110.90 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 27.50 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 7.21 percent from 6.56 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 11.17 percent from 9.30 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 29 percent to Rs 1,351 crore from Rs 1,045 crore in the same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 35 percent to Rs 121 crore from Rs 90 crore during the same period.

Lumax Auto Technologies has rallied 207 percent to Rs 153.40 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 49.90 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 18.58 percent from 18.32 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 4.50 percent from 4.02 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 27 percent to Rs 365 crore from Rs 287 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 90 percent to Rs 25 crore from Rs 13 crore during the same period.

Jamna Auto Industries has rallied 183 percent to Rs 67.45 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 23.80 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 6.53 percent from 6.34 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 7.75 percent from 5.36 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 50 percent to Rs 343 crore from Rs 229 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 198 percent to Rs 30 crore from Rs 10 crore during the same period.

Indian Bank has rallied 176 percent to Rs 119.05 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 43.10 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 0.84 percent from 0.82 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 2.54 percent from 2.03 percent during the same period. The bank's December quarter interest earned grew 83 percent to Rs 10,027 crore from Rs 5,467 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 112 percent to Rs 526 crore from Rs 248 crore during the same period.

Jindal Stainless Ltd. has rallied 172 percent to Rs 65.20 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 24.00 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 13.50 percent from 12.95 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 0.26 percent from 0.07 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 9 percent to Rs 3,585 crore from Rs 3,302 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 203 percent to Rs 164 crore from Rs 54 crore during the same period.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has rallied 169 percent to Rs 109.70 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 40.80 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 2.99 percent from 2.23 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 0.02 percent from 0.01 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 26 percent to Rs 2769 crore from Rs 2200 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 1880 percent to Rs 231 crore from Rs 12 crore during the same period.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. has rallied 153 percent to Rs 104.50 on March 18, 2021 from Rs 41.30 on March 31, 2021. In the December quarter, FIIs raised their holding to 3.24 percent from 3.20 percent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, MFs raised their holding to 27.50 percent from 27.21 percent during the same period. The company's December quarter sales grew 2 percent to Rs 1,305 crore from Rs 1,280 crore in same quarter last year, whereas profit grew 284 percent to Rs 84 crore from Rs 22 crore during the same period.