Losing streak: These 6 stocks tanked more than 20% in last 6 sessions

In the BSE 500 list, 74 stocks have been in a downward spiral in the last six trading sessions. Ritesh Presswala The Indian market clocked sixth straight day of losses on September 24, with the benchmark Sensex losing 7 percent during the period. In the BSE 500 list, 74 stocks have constantly fallen in the last six sessions. Six stocks have been hit particularly bad, losing more than 20 percent since September 16. (Data Source: Refinitiv). GMM Pfaudler | The share price has taken a beating and fell to Rs 4,033.05 on September 24, tanking 31 percent from Rs 5805.9 on September 16. Alok Industries | The share price has been consistently going down and was 26 percent lower at Rs 23.35 on September 24 from Rs 31.6 on September 16. Indiabulls Housing Finance | The stock has been in a tailspin and ended at Rs 138.95 on September 24, 25 percent lower from Rs 186.3 on September 16. Edelweiss Financial Services | The share price has been in a downward spiral, falling 25 percent to Rs 56.05 on September 24 from Rs 74.25 on September 16. IndusInd Bank | The private lender has been hammered and plunged 21 percent to Rs 490.2 on September 24 from Rs 622.1 on September 16. Va Tech Wabag | The stock has been slipping over the six-day period. It dropped to Rs 173.35 on September 24, 20 percent lower from Rs 217.45 on September 16. First Published on Sep 24, 2020 06:14 pm