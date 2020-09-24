172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|losing-streak-these-6-stocks-tanked-more-than-20-in-last-6-sessions-5880091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Losing streak: These 6 stocks tanked more than 20% in last 6 sessions

In the BSE 500 list, 74 stocks have been in a downward spiral in the last six trading sessions.

Ritesh Presswala
The Indian equity market continuously declined since the last four trading sessions. The benchmark index Sensex has lost over 3 percent during the same period. In the BSE 500 list, there were 75 stocks which were constantly falling down in the last five trading sessions. From the list, there were 5 stocks that hit the most and lost 0ver 15 percent in just 5 trading sessions.

The Indian market clocked sixth straight day of losses on September 24, with the benchmark Sensex losing 7 percent during the period. In the BSE 500 list, 74 stocks have constantly fallen in the last six sessions. Six stocks have been hit particularly bad, losing more than 20 percent since September 16. (Data Source: Refinitiv).

GMM Pfaudler | The share price has taken a beating and fell to Rs 4,033.05 on September 24,  tanking 31 percent from Rs 5805.9 on September 16.

Alok Industries | The share price has been consistently going down and was 26 percent lower at Rs 23.35 on September 24 from Rs 31.6 on September 16.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | The stock has been in a tailspin and ended at Rs 138.95 on September 24, 25 percent lower from Rs 186.3 on September 16.

Edelweiss Financial Services | The share price has been in a downward spiral, falling 25 percent to Rs 56.05 on September 24 from Rs 74.25 on September 16.

IndusInd Bank | The private lender has been hammered and plunged 21 percent to Rs 490.2 on September 24 from Rs 622.1 on September 16.

Va Tech Wabag | The stock has been slipping over the six-day period. It dropped to Rs 173.35 on September 24, 20 percent lower from Rs 217.45 on September 16.

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 06:14 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

