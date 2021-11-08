MARKET NEWS

KRChoksey picks these 6 stocks for an upside of 8-22%

KRChoksey picks these 6 stocks for an upside of 8-22%

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Rossari Biotech, Hindustan Unilever, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and The Ramco Cements are among the top six invrstment ideas by broking house KRChoksey for the month of November 2021.

Rakesh Patil
November 08, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
Sensex_Nifty_BSE-NSE
After two weeks of losses, the market made strong comeback during the Diwali week ended November 4 amid mixed global cues. On November 4, the first day of Samvat 2078, the benchmark indices saw gains of about half a percent each and for the whole of past week they registered gains of more than 1 percent each with Nifty 50 above 17,900. With the current momentum in focus, KRChoksey has picked 6 stocks for the month of November 2021.
Infosys | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,709.40 | Target Price: Rs 2,094 | Return: 22 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,183.15 | Target Price: Rs 1,391 | Return: 17 percent
Rossari Biotech | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,363.20 | Target Price: Rs 1,612 | Return: 18 percent
Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 2,423.65 | Target Price: Rs 2,834 | Return: 17 percent
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 615 | Target Price: Rs 692 | Return: 12 percent
The Ramco Cements | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 1,086.75 | Target Price: Rs 1,176 | Return: 8 percent
first published: Nov 8, 2021 12:56 pm

