KRChoksey picks these 6 stocks for an upside of 8-22%

After two weeks of losses, the market made strong comeback during the Diwali week ended November 4 amid mixed global cues. On November 4, the first day of Samvat 2078, the benchmark indices saw gains of about half a percent each and for the whole of past week they registered gains of more than 1 percent each with Nifty 50 above 17,900. With the current momentum in focus, KRChoksey has picked 6 stocks for the month of November 2021.