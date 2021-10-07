MARKET NEWS

KRChoksey picks these 6 stocks for an upside of 6-33%

ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Motors and HDFC AMC among the picks for October. Read on for target prices

Rakesh Patil
October 07, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices broke the two-day winning streak and ended lower on October 6. All sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty IT, metal, pharma, auto, and PSU bank indices falling 1-3 percent. Here are the top picks by the broking house KRChoksey with an upside of up to 33 percent.
Indian benchmark indices broke the two-day winning streak and ended lower on October 6. All sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty IT, metal, pharma, auto, and PSU bank indices falling 1-3 percent. Here are the top picks by the broking house KRChoksey with an upside of up to 33 percent.
ITC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 275 | LTP: Rs 231 | Upside: 19 percent
Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 5,261 | LTP: Rs 4,957 | Upside: 6 percent
Tata Motors | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 394 | LTP: Rs 336 | Upside: 17 percent
HDFC Asset Management Company | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 3,200 | LTP: Rs 2,890 | Upside: 10 percent
HDFC Life Insurance | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 790 | LTP: Rs 725 | Upside: 9 percent
Devyani International | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 151 | LTP: Rs 113 | Upside: 33 percent
first published: Oct 7, 2021 12:41 pm

