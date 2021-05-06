MARKET NEWS

KRChoksey is bullish on these 6 stocks for a upside of up to 16%

SBI Life insurance, Minda Corporation, Cipla and Britannia Industries are among the top picks of the brokerage.

Rakesh Patil
May 06, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Market ended near the day's high with almost a percent gain on May 4 after RBI’s announcement to support economy. The Sensex ended 424.04 points higher at 48,677.55, and the Nifty rose 121.40 points to close at 14,617.90.
On May 4, the market ended with gains of almost 1 percent buoyed by RBI’s announcement to support the economy. Rising COVID cases and positive sporadic global, as well as domestic cues, have kept the market rangebound. Even though volatility remains high in the near term, KRChoksey is bullish on these six stocks for an upside of up to 16 percent.
Britannia Industries | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,000| Upside: 15.8 percent
As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic engulfs the country, consumer sentiment has taken a hit, yet again.
Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 781 | Upside: 10.3 percent
Cipla | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 997 | Upside: 12.1 percent
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 5,575 | Upside: 8 percent
SBI Life insurance | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 1,100 |Upside: 13.5 percent
Minda Corporation | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 115 | Upside: 11.7 percent
