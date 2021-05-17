MARKET NEWS

KRChoksey is bullish on these 10 IT stocks; sees up to 27% upside

KRChoksey has picked these 10 IT stocks across large, mid and small-caps after their strong Q4 FY21 showing.

Rakesh Patil
May 17, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
Revenue for the IT firms under our coverage rose 1.6-9% QoQ in USD terms (0.7-9.1% QoQ rise in CC terms) in 4QFY21, with most companies’ revenue ahead of our estimates led by continuing digital client investments across verticals and strong deal wins, mainly towards digital transformation initiatives, particularly movement of workloads to cloud, said KRChoksey.
Strong deal wins along with a general transition to online due to the pandemic has helped IT companies post stronger than expected numbers for the fourth quarter of FY21. Brokerage firm KRChoksey expects the strong momentum to continue going forward. It has picked 10 IT stocks from large, mid and small-cap space that can benefit the most.
Tata Consultancy Services | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 3,051 | Target: Raised from Rs 3,580 to Rs 3,700 | Upside: 21.3 percent
Infosys | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,317 | Target: Rs 1,675 | Upside: 27.2 percent
Wipro | Rating: Accumulate | CMP: Rs 498 | Target: Rs 555 | Upside: 11.4 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 910 | Target: Rs 1,130 | Upside: 24.1 percent
Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 952 | Target: Rs 1,120 | Upside: 17.7 percent
Mindtree | Rating: Hold | CMP: Rs 2,107 | Target: Raised from Rs 2,050 to Rs 2,195 | Upside: 4.2 percent
Persistent Systems | Rating: Accumulate | 2,273 | Target: Raised from Rs 2,140 to Rs 2,325 | Upside: 5percent
Tata Elxsi | Rating: Hold | CMP: Rs 3,482 | Target: Raised from Rs 2,980 to Rs 3,520 | Upside: 1.1 percent
Sonata Software | Rating: Accumulate | CMP: Rs 581 | Target: Raised from Rs 500 to Rs 660 | Upside: 13.6 percent
Happiest Minds Technologies | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 729 | Target: Raised from Rs 650 to Rs 860 | Upside: 18 percent
first published: May 17, 2021 11:19 am

