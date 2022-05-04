 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KRChoksey bets on these large-caps for an upside up to 36%

Rakesh Patil
May 04, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance are among the top six KRChoksey's pick for an upside between 19-36 percent.

The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat. Here are the top chart picks of KRChoksey Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,228 | Target Price: Rs 2,834 | Upside: 27 percent Maruti Suzuki India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,641 | Target Price: Rs 9,106 | Upside: 19 percent UltraTech Cement | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 6,677 | Target Price: Rs 8,535 | Upside: 28 percent
Wipro | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 495 | Target Price: Rs 602 | Upside: 21 percent
IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,019 | Target Price: Rs 1,387 | Upside: 36 percent
Bajaj Finance | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 6,625 | Target Price: Rs 8,183 | Upside: 23 percent
first published: May 4, 2022 07:03 am
