KRChoksey bets on these large-caps for an upside up to 36%

Wipro | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 495 | Target Price: Rs 602 | Upside: 21 percent

IndusInd Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,019 | Target Price: Rs 1,387 | Upside: 36 percent

Bajaj Finance | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 6,625 | Target Price: Rs 8,183 | Upside: 23 percent Rakesh Patil

The Indian market started the holiday-shortened week on a negative note on May 2 amid weak global markets but some last-hour buying helped the benchmarks recover losses to end flat. Here are the top chart picks of KRChoksey| Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,228 | Target Price: Rs 2,834 | Upside: 27 percent| Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 7,641 | Target Price: Rs 9,106 | Upside: 19 percent| Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 6,677 | Target Price: Rs 8,535 | Upside: 28 percent