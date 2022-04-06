KRChoksey bets on these 6 stocks with an upside of up to 45%

Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 783 | Target Price: Rs 936 | Upside: 19 percent

Shree Cements | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 25,137 | Target Price: Rs 27,987 | Upside: 11 percent

Mindtree | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,397 | Target Price: Rs 5,263 | Upside: 19 percent

ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 645 | Target Price: Rs 935 | Upside: 45 percent

Laxmi Organics Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 446 | Target Price: Rs 620 | Upside: 39 percent Rakesh Patil

The market broke two-day gaining momentum as benchmarks indices saw profit booking on April 5 amid selling in financial names, including HDFC twins. Buying in auto, power and FMCG, however, capped the losses. At close, the Sensex was down 435.24 points, or 0.72 percent, at 60,176.50, and the Nifty was down 96 points, or 0.53 percent, at 17,957.40.Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,325 | Target Price: Rs 5,261 | Upside: 21 percent