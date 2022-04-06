KRChoksey bets on these 6 stocks with an upside of up to 45%

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Axis Bank, Shree Cements, Mindtree, ICICI Securities and Laxmi Organics Industries are among the top six buying ideas of broking firm KRChoksey for the month of April 2022.
The market broke two-day gaining momentum as benchmarks indices saw profit booking on April 5 amid selling in financial names, including HDFC twins. Buying in auto, power and FMCG, however, capped the losses. At close, the Sensex was down 435.24 points, or 0.72 percent, at 60,176.50, and the Nifty was down 96 points, or 0.53 percent, at 17,957.40.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,325 | Target Price: Rs 5,261 | Upside: 21 percent
Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 783 | Target Price: Rs 936 | Upside: 19 percent
Shree Cements | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 25,137 | Target Price: Rs 27,987 | Upside: 11 percent
Mindtree | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,397 | Target Price: Rs 5,263 | Upside: 19 percent
ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 645 | Target Price: Rs 935 | Upside: 45 percent
Laxmi Organics Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 446 | Target Price: Rs 620 | Upside: 39 percent