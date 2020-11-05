KRChoksey bets on these 6 stocks for 15-35% upside

Cipla | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 894 | Potential Upside: 15 percent. Respiratory drugs have seen a growing demand due to COVID-19 and market leaders like Cipla are getting greater attention from investors. The company was able to garner 65% market share (Q1FY21) in Proventil market with its newly launched Albuterol Sulfate. Approval for another promising ANDA, Advair Diskus of GSK (having an addressable market of $ 2.9 bn), is expected soon. Cipla’s domestic business is on track after disruption in trade generics. The Broking house expects Cipla’s topline to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over FY20-22E period and net profit to grow at a CAGR of ~38%. It is optimistic about Cipla's growth and continues to apply a P/E multiple of 24.5x on FY22E EPS of Rs 36.5/share.