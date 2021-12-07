MARKET NEWS

KR Choksey bullish on these 6 stocks for upside of 12-37%

ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Devyani International and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are among the top six picks for the month of December 2021 with an upside of 12-37 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 07, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Indian equity benchmarks tanked almost two percent to end lower for the second consecutive session on December 6, as rising cases of Omicron variant spooked investors, with information technology and autos stocks taking a beating. However, broking house KR Choksey remain bullish on these six stocks with an upside of up to 37 percent in December.
ICICI Bank | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 710 | Target: Rs 955 | Upside: 34 percent
State Bank of India | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 465 | Target: Rs 617 | Upside: 32 percent
Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 4,503 | Target: Rs 5,261 | Upside: 17 percent
Aurobindo Pharma | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 662 | Target: Rs 756 | Upside: 14 percent
UltraTech Cement | Rating: Accumulate | LTP: Rs 7,215 | Target: Rs 8,128 | Upside: 12 percent
Devyani International | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 147 | Target: Rs 202 | Upside: 37 percent
