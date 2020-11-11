ITC, Cipla and Dabur among 10 stocks that brokerages are betting on

Siyaram Silk Mills | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 135.55 | Target: Rs 170 | Upside: 25 percent. Despite challenging times, Siyaram Silk Mills continued to focus on stringent control on cash conversion cycles, which resulted in further reduction in debt by ~ Rs 35 crore in H1FY21. The company’s focus on strengthening balance sheet is visible with significant decline in debt from Rs 590 crore in FY18 (D/E: 0.9x) to Rs 360 crore (D/E: 0.5x) as on H1FY21. Some of the cost rationalisation measures undertaken by the company in H1FY21 are likely to sustain post normalisation of demand scenario. This would aid EBITDA margins, going forward.