MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

IPOs 2020: Top 5 issues gained over 50% on the listing day itself

In this calendar year, companies have raised approximately Rs 30,000 crore in total via the IPO route. During the year, there were five IPOs that saw listing gains of over 50 percent

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 10:55 AM IST
While the primary market seemed muted in the middle of the year 2020, the activity picked up in the last few months. In this calendar year, companies have raised approximately Rs 30,000 crore in total via the IPO route. During the year, there were five IPOs that saw listing gains of over 50 percent, and 2 of them doubled the share price as compared to the issue price in a single day.
While the primary market seemed muted in the middle of the year 2020, the activity picked up in the last few months. In this calendar year, companies have raised approximately Rs 30,000 crore in total via the IPO route. During the year, there were five IPOs that saw listing gains of over 50 percent, and 2 of them doubled the share price as compared to the issue price in a single day (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Burger King India | The stock gained 131 percent to Rs 138.40 as against the issue price of Rs 60 as on December 14, 2020.
Burger King India | The stock gained 131 percent to Rs 138.40 as against the issue price of Rs 60 as on December 14, 2020.
Happiest Minds Technologies | The stock gained 123 percent to Rs 371.00 as against the issue price of Rs 166 as on September 17, 2020.
Happiest Minds Technologies | The stock gained 123 percent to Rs 371.00 as against the issue price of Rs 166 as on September 17, 2020.
Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.
Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.
Rossari Biotech | The stock gained 75 percent to Rs 742.35 as against the issue price of Rs 425 as on July 23, 2020.
Rossari Biotech | The stock gained 75 percent to Rs 742.35 as against the issue price of Rs 425 as on July 23, 2020.
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. | The stock gained 72 percent to Rs 584.80 as against the issue price of Rs 340 as on October 1, 2020.
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. | The stock gained 72 percent to Rs 584.80 as against the issue price of Rs 340 as on October 1, 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.