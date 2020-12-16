IPOs 2020: Top 5 issues gained over 50% on the listing day itself

While the primary market seemed muted in the middle of the year 2020, the activity picked up in the last few months. In this calendar year, companies have raised approximately Rs 30,000 crore in total via the IPO route. During the year, there were five IPOs that saw listing gains of over 50 percent, and 2 of them doubled the share price as compared to the issue price in a single day (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Burger King India | The stock gained 131 percent to Rs 138.40 as against the issue price of Rs 60 as on December 14, 2020.

Happiest Minds Technologies | The stock gained 123 percent to Rs 371.00 as against the issue price of Rs 166 as on September 17, 2020.

Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.

Rossari Biotech | The stock gained 75 percent to Rs 742.35 as against the issue price of Rs 425 as on July 23, 2020.