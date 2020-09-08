In pics | These 5 stocks trade way below 52-week highs, maintain healthy RoEs

Return on Equity, or RoE, is considered as a measure of profitability or performance of a company. It is taken into account by many experts while making investment decision. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only 5 companies in the BSE universe whose current market prices are below Rs 50 and in the last 3 financial years, they have maintained an RoE of over 20 percent. RoE is calculated by dividing net income by average shareholders' equity. 4 out of these 5 stocks are trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price. (Data Source: ACE Equity)