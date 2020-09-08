172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|in-pics-these-5-stocks-trade-way-below-52-week-highs-maintain-healthy-roes-5812741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | These 5 stocks trade way below 52-week highs, maintain healthy RoEs

Four out of these five stocks are trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price

Moneycontrol News
In the market, there are investors who show more interest to accumulate low price stocks without knowing that stocks fundamental. Moneycontrol analysis the companies whose current share prices are trading below Rs 50. In the financial, these companies able to maintain return on equity (RoE) over 20 percent in the last three fiscals. From the BSE universe, only 5 companies met the above criteria. 4 out of 5 still trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Return on Equity, or RoE, is considered as a measure of profitability or performance of a company. It is taken into account by many experts while making investment decision. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only 5 companies in the BSE universe whose current market prices are below Rs 50 and in the last 3 financial years, they have maintained an RoE of over 20 percent. RoE is calculated by dividing net income by average shareholders' equity. 4 out of these 5 stocks are trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Aditya Birla Money | The company's RoE for FY18: 26.16%, FY19: 68.14%, and FY20: 47.26%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 42.70 which is 8 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 46.60.

IIFL Securities | The company's RoE for FY18: 33.31%, FY19: 28.58%, and FY20: 30.35%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 38.65 which is 38 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 62.65.

Integra Engineering India | The company's RoE for FY18: 33.00%, FY19: 63.33%, and FY20: 22.22%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 25.50 which is 45 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 46.70.

Kriti Nutrients | The company's RoE for FY18: 34.41%, FY19: 27.65%, and FY20: 24.35%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 37.60 which is 26 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 50.85.

Lloyds Metals & Energy | The company's RoE for FY18: 22.46%, FY19: 21.79%, and FY20: 26.21%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 9.68 which is 22 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 12.42.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 04:34 pm

