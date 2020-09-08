In pics | These 5 stocks trade way below 52-week highs, maintain healthy RoEs

Four out of these five stocks are trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price Moneycontrol News Return on Equity, or RoE, is considered as a measure of profitability or performance of a company. It is taken into account by many experts while making investment decision. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are only 5 companies in the BSE universe whose current market prices are below Rs 50 and in the last 3 financial years, they have maintained an RoE of over 20 percent. RoE is calculated by dividing net income by average shareholders' equity. 4 out of these 5 stocks are trading at least 20 percent below their 52-week high price. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Aditya Birla Money | The company's RoE for FY18: 26.16%, FY19: 68.14%, and FY20: 47.26%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 42.70 which is 8 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 46.60. IIFL Securities | The company's RoE for FY18: 33.31%, FY19: 28.58%, and FY20: 30.35%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 38.65 which is 38 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 62.65. Integra Engineering India | The company's RoE for FY18: 33.00%, FY19: 63.33%, and FY20: 22.22%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 25.50 which is 45 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 46.70. Kriti Nutrients | The company's RoE for FY18: 34.41%, FY19: 27.65%, and FY20: 24.35%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 37.60 which is 26 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 50.85. Lloyds Metals & Energy | The company's RoE for FY18: 22.46%, FY19: 21.79%, and FY20: 26.21%. On September 7, the share price closed at Rs 9.68 which is 22 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 12.42. First Published on Sep 8, 2020 04:34 pm