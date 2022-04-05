In Pics | Tata Power Solar, Zomato, and other stocks in focus

Here are some of the stocks that have been in focus in today's session.
Zomato | Competition Commission of India orders investigation against online food delivery platforms Zomato
and Bundl Technologies, the operator of Swiggy, for some of their conduct following a complaint filed by National Restaurant Association of India that alleged contravention of rules by the two companies.
Tata Power Solar | Tata Power Solar
has commissioned a 160 MW AC solar project at Jetstar in Rajasthan. Around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387 million units of energy per year.
L&T | The Transportation Infrastructure Business of Larsen and Toubro
has secured various orders from prestigious clients. The Business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 Package of Section-11 in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The Railways business unit along with the Substation business unit of the Power Transmission and Distribution Business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.
Ramkrishna Forgings | Ramkrishna Forgings has received biggest recent export order worth Rs 1350 million from a Euroasian OEM manufacturer for the Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Crank Shafts (06 CYL). Business to be executed in next five years.
Fineotex Chemical | Speciality chemicals company Fineotex Chemical
's share price has gained more than 30 percent in the last month and 19 percent in the last week. As per the latest shareholding pattern for March 2022 published by the company, Kacholia has bought 20.42 lakh equity shares against none in the previous quarter.