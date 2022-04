In Pics | Tata Power Solar, Zomato, and other stocks in focus

L&T | The Transportation Infrastructure Business of Larsen and Toubro has secured various orders from prestigious clients. The Business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 Package of Section-11 in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. The Railways business unit along with the Substation business unit of the Power Transmission and Distribution Business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.