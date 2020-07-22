In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, HUL, Dish TV, Shriram Transport RE, Zee Ent, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank

Polycab India | IndiaMART InterMESH | Hatsun Agro | Carborundum Universal | eClerx Services | Godrej Industries | Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Ramco Systems | BEML | Sun Pharma are also among the stocks in focus today.
Hindustan Unilever Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,881 crore versus Rs 1,755 crore, revenue at Rs 10,560 crore versus Rs 10,114 crore (YoY). (Image: Reuters)
Axis Bank Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,112.2 crore versus Rs 1,370.1 crore, NII at Rs 6,985.3 crore versus Rs 5,843.7 crore (YoY). (Image: PTI)
Polycab India Q1 | Profit at Rs 117.6 crore versus Rs 135.2 crore, revenue at Rs 976.6 crore versus Rs 1,951 crore (YoY). (Image: Moneycontrol)
IndiaMART InterMESH Q1 | Profit at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 32.4 crore, revenue at Rs 153.1 crore versus Rs 147.3 crore (YoY). (Image: WIkimedia)
Bajaj Finserv Q1 | Profit at Rs 1,215 crore versus Rs 845.3 crore, revenue at Rs 14,190 crore versus Rs 12,272 crore (YoY). (Image: Moneycontro)
Hatsun Agro Q1 | Profit at Rs 56.1 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore, revenue at Rs 1,279.3 crore versus Rs 1,423.2 crore (YoY). (Image: Moneycontrol)
Carborundum Universal | Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought 11,62,548 shares in company at Rs 235 per share. Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 35 lakh shares at Rs 235.19 per share. (Image: cumi-murugappa.com)
eClerx Services | Company purchased 2.3 lakh shares in its Buyback 2020 program at Rs 523.05 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)
PVR Rights Entitlement | Multiples Private Equity Fund I sold 36,227 Rights Entitlement (RE) shares at Rs 221.16 per share and Blackrock Fund Advisors A/C ishares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius offloaded 20,445 shares at Rs 220.13 per share. (Image: PTI)
Shriram Transport RE | BNP Paribas Arbitrage has acquired 1.47 lakh RE shares at Rs 107.73 per share. (Image: stfc.in)
Zee Entertainment | The pledge invoked on 43.47 lakh equity shares of company. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Mahindra CIE Automotive | Mahindra CIE Automotive Q1: Loss at Rs 128.68 crore versus profit at Rs 126.22 crore, revenue at Rs 735.47 crore versus Rs 2,142 crore YoY. (Image: mahindracie.com)
Dish TV | The pledge invoked on 6.25 crore equity shares of company. Hence, promoter Direct Media Distribution Ventures' shareholding reduced to 9.5 percent from 12.89 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Monnet Ispat & Energy Q1 | Loss at Rs 154.13 crore versus loss at Rs 136 crore, revenue at Rs 594.6 crore versus Rs 777 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Seshasayee Paper & Boards | LIC cut stake in company to 1.38 percent from 3.399 percent as it sold 2 percent stake via open market transactions. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Ceat | Total shareholding of CEAT in associate company Tyresnmore Online would be 40.70 percent. (Image: ceat.com)
Edelweiss Financial | Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam raised stake in company to 1.19 percent in June quarter, from 1.04 percent in March quarter. FPIs reduced to 30.16 percent from 31.05 percent while Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani exited company by selling 1.08 percent stake. (Image: Reuters)
Dixon Technologies | SBI MF sold 20,000 shares in company via open market transaction on July 20 and cut stake to 6.82 percent from 6.99 percent. (Image: dixoninfo.com)
Godrej Industries | LIC raised stake in company to 3.87 percent in June quarter, from 3.7 percent in March quarter. (Image: godrejindustries.com)
Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam and Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh acquired 1.59 percent stake (25 lakh shares) each in company during June quarter. (Image: carbogen-amcis.com)
Ramco Systems | Vijay Kishanlal Kedia acquired 1.11 percent or 3,39,843 shares in company in June quarter, but MFs and FPIs cut stake significantly to 8.14 percent and 0.70 percent in June quarter, from 12.91 percent and 4.76 percent in March quarter. (Image: ramco.com)
Wipro | Wipro Gallagher Solutions partnered with EXOS Technologies to further simplify the digital mortgage journey for customers. (Image: Reuters)
BEML | Company bagged order for supply of 1,512 mine plough for T-90 tanks from Ministry of Defence. (Image: bemlindia.com)
Nath Bio-Genes (India) | Promoters Akash Farm LLP & Agri-Tech (India) Ltd released pledge on 4.61 lakh shares. (Image: nathbiogenes.com)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | LIC raised stake in company to 6.56 percent in June quarter, from 6.37 percent in March quarter. (Image: Reuters)
Indian Hotels | Company acquired balance stake of 14.28 percent in ELEL from the Nanda family, which will make company 100 percent leasehold owner of the landmark Sea Rock hotel site by December 2021. (Image: ihcltata.com)
Godrej Agrovet | Company acquired additional 0.90 percent stake in subsidiary Godrej Maxximilk, increasing total shareholding to 74.90 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Larsen & Toubro | Company is expected to show the stress of COVID-19 because of subdued execution and demand during the nation-wide lockdown. While the revenues will decline due to weak revenues in core E&C, financial services and development projects businesses, PAT will fall on higher depreciation and interest costs. The company's outlook on domestic and international tendering activities and order outlook for sub-segments within the infrastructure sector, given the current situations, will also be among the key monitorable.
Jet Airways | Thirteen months after it was admitted to the insolvency courts Jet Airways has finally got, not one, but two bids. The bids were submitted on July 21, when the deadline lapsed. The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums. The first consortium is of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia. Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.
Hindustan Copper | Company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 514.27 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.37 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE. The consolidated income of the company during January-March period of 2019-20 dropped to Rs 166.47 crore from Rs 475.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 07:52 am