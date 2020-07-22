In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, HUL, Dish TV, Shriram Transport RE, Zee Ent, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank

Jet Airways | Thirteen months after it was admitted to the insolvency courts Jet Airways has finally got, not one, but two bids. The bids were submitted on July 21, when the deadline lapsed. The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums. The first consortium is of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia. Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.