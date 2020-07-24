In pics | Stocks in the news: Wipro, ABB India, Ujaas Energy, Supreme Petrochem, Axis Bank, Lupin

Coffe Day | A probe into the accounts of the Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) has revealed that VG Siddhartha, the owner of the Coffee Day group, died due to suicide due to his debt burden and not because he was hounded by income tax officials. The investigation report, which may be submitted to the company’s board soon, gives a clean chit to tax officials and PE investors, trashing allegations that they may have pushed Siddhartha to take his own life. However, it is true that Siddhartha’s cash flows were greatly affected after the Income Tax Department had attached his shares.